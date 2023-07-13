Why is Royal Liverpool Golf Club Called Hoylake?
Royal Liverpool and Hoylake are the same golf course and it's been this way since 1869 when the famous links was founded
The small town of Hoylake sits in the northwest corner of the Wirral Peninsula. There are five metropolitan boroughs in Merseyside and the Wirral, situated across the River Mersey from Liverpool city centre, is one of them.
This is where Royal Liverpool Golf Club sits and it stretches between Hoylake and the neighbouring town of West Kirby. It is a five-minute walk from the clubhouse to the nearby Hoylake town centre. It is the second oldest golf links in England, predated only by Royal North Devon Golf Club, in Westward Ho!, Devon.
When the club was first founded in 1869 it was called 'Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake'. At the time the clubhouse was the Royal Hotel on Stanley Road, adjacent to the 17th hole (2nd in The Open), and it was a nine-hole course which was extended to 18 two years later. It was then, in 1871, that it became Royal Liverpool though it is often affectionately referred to as Hoylake.
For its first seven years the course doubled up as a golf course and horse-racing track and, to this day, the original saddling bell still hangs in the clubhouse. The 1st (Course) and 18th (Stand) holes offer a nod to the history of the club.
Royal Liverpool may well have been off the Open rota from 1967 to 2006 but it has still hosted 12 Opens going back to 1897 when the amateur, and former editor of Golf Monthly, Harold Hilton won by one shot from James Braid on his home course.
This was Hilton's second Open triumph and another Hoylake star of the day, John Ball, had also won the Claret Jug two years before that in 1890. Ball's father was the owner of the Royal Hotel and Ball grew up playing on the links across the way.
The winner of the 1897 Open, Arnaud Massy, named his daughter Margot Hoylake Massy. The Frenchman was the first non-Briton to win The Open and he actually began playing the game left-handed before switching.
More recently when Woods won the 2006 Open here there were crowds of 230,00 which remains the highest attendance at an Open in England.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
-
How Many Drivers Did Tiger Woods Hit At The 2006 Open?
Tiger Woods' iconic victory at Royal Liverpool was memorable in many ways but his brilliant reliance on his long irons will live long in the memory
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine And Get Three Issues For £5/$5/€5
Get the world's oldest golf publication delivered to your door for just £5/$5/€5 for the first three issues
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
How Many Drivers Did Tiger Woods Hit At The 2006 Open?
Tiger Woods' iconic victory at Royal Liverpool was memorable in many ways but his brilliant reliance on his long irons will live long in the memory
By Mark Townsend • Published