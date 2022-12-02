New TaylorMade Irons Spotted In Collin Morikawa's Bag

It looks like one of the Tour's best iron players is debuting two new iron models at this week's Hero World Challenge. Collin Morikawa was spotted at the event in The Bahamas with what looks to be a prototype version of TaylorMade's P7MC and P7MB irons. The American's new sticks are aptly named P7CM however and follow the trend of TaylorMade staff players like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Tommy Fleetwood having their own custom TaylorMade P Series irons.

Pictured on the GolfWRX Instagram page, the new irons in Morikawa's bag appears to have a few subtle tweaks to the original P7MC and P7MB. It also appears to feature a raw finish which is likely at the request of Morikawa as an aesthetic preference. In between preparing for his first Tour appearance of the season and getting married to his now-wife Kathetin Zhu last month, Morikawa has clearly been dialing it in with his new irons as he raced into a tie for the lead after the first round in The Bahamas.

A post shared by GolfWRX (@golfwrx) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

With new club season just around the corner, and with the knowledge of the two-yearly lifecycle of TaylorMade's P Series of irons, perhaps an updated version of the P770, P7MB and P7MC irons are on the horizon. The most recently released P Series irons came out in August 2020 and quickly became one of the best irons for lower handicappers and one of our favorite irons in recent memory.

Prior to this week's change in the bag, the American had been using TaylorMade P730 irons in his 8-PW, P7MC in his 5-7 irons, and the Taylormade P770 in a 4-iron. The change in the bag is the first time Morikawa has moved away from the P730 since they were launched in 2017 and the first time he has had his own customization on a TaylorMade iron.

Over recent seasons, we've seen the TaylorMade P7TW for Tiger Woods, P7TF from Tommy Fleetwood, and the Rors Proto for Rory McIlroy. The differences in these initialized irons versus that standard P7MC and P7MB are often cosmetic and it appears the P7CMs have a raw finish that Morikawa prefers the look of. Indeed, updated images of the TaylorMade P7MC and P7MB have appeared on the USGA's conforming list this week, giving us all a sneak peek at a possible future release.

We're still awaiting details on whether new versions of the P Series irons are due soon, but it's no doubt interesting to see one of the Tour's best ball strikers make a change at this point of the season.