The stunning P770 iron from TaylorMade has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

TaylorMade P770 Iron

The TaylorMade P770 iron delivers exceptional performance and power from a compact head.

TaylorMade took the technologies featured in their popular P790 irons and created the P770 to appeal to better players who are seeking a degree of workability as well as power.

Stunning Looks

These are exceptionally good-looking irons that, on first glance, would appear to be a true players’ club.

On course, that holds true as they feature in our best irons for low handicappers guide, and offer the player full scope to shape the ball and control ball flight.

But they also produce impressive length and there’s exceptional forgiveness in a head of this size and shape. Without question they deliver the best of both worlds.

New Technologies

With forged hollow body, Speed Foam injection and up to 46.5g of tungsten weighting through the set, the new P770 irons feature a good deal more technology than their predecessor of the same name.

An ultra-light urethane foam has been injected inside the head that’s engineered to maximise speed off the face as well as improve feel.

The Thru-Slot Speed Pocket also helps to raise speed and to provide a little more forgiveness on shots that are struck low in the face.

Each iron also features TaylorMade’s Progressive Inverted Cone Technology which, again, is intended to improve consistency with off-centre strikes.

Flies long and high

In our full review of the irons, we found the P770 to feel lively off the face, producing long carries and a high ball flight.

That higher launch is particularly noticeable in the long irons, thanks in part to slightly more traditional lofts. With additional spin, added after player feedback, we saw excellent stopping power even on relatively firm greens.

If you’re after a combination of power and workability, the P770 irons from TaylorMade could be just the ticket this season.

