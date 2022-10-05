New Ping G430 Drivers Spotted

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A number of Ping G430 drivers have appeared on the USGA's List of Conforming Driver Heads and also been spotted out on the PGA Tour. The G430 looks set to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, the G425 drivers, with a low-spin (LST), straight-flight (SFT) and high forgiveness (Max) models according to the USGA conforming list.

What is perhaps most exciting is that, according to the USGA website, the LST driver will feature a 'CarbonFly crown' - suggesting it will join the likes of TaylorMade, Cobra and Callaway in replacing titanium in favour of carbon composite, which typically results in significant weight savings. Interestingly, this is not the first time that Ping has opted for a carbon crown. In 2006 it released the widely successful Rapture driver and the green colour scheme of the G430 may well be a subtle ode to what was once considered one of the best Ping drivers.

GolfWRX photographed the new G430 drivers at this week's Shriners Open on the PGA Tour:

A carbon crown might not seem significant but it has a fundamental impact on the performance of the club. The lighter material lowers the centre of gravity which in turn will produce a lower launch with reduced spin and increased distance. As carbon is a lighter material, it pulls mass from the crown of the club and allows it to be positioned elsewhere - expected to be further back for added forgiveness.

The Ping G430 Max model does not feature the carbon crown according to the conforming list. Ping is yet to release official details, so we will wait to see what material is used on the crown of the G425 Max, widely considered to be one of the most forgiving drivers on the market.

All the G430 driver models look to contain movable tungsten weights at the rear of the clubhead and interestingly, according to the USGA conforming list images, the G430 SFT now has an extra weight position called Draw+ versus the fixed weight position we saw on the draw biased Ping G425 SFT driver. This is potentially to offer even more draw bias or a more neutral flight. The crown turbulators also look to have continued, designed to reduce aerodynamic drag for increased swing speed and ball velocity.

It remains to be seen who will be using the new Ping G430 driver on tour and exactly when it will be available for retail but based on what we have seen so far, it looks like an exciting offering into the 2023 season.