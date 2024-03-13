‘We’re Waiting With Bated Breath’ – Full Swing Producer Reveals Hopes For Season 3 Of Hit Series
In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly, Chad Mumm has revealed his hopes for a third season of the hit series going behind the scenes of the PGA Tour
The second season of the hit Netflix docuseries Full Swing only premiered earlier this month, but with fans once again captivated by the lives of players in another momentous year on the PGA Tour, there are understandably hopes for a third season.
But will we get one? In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly, producer Chad Mumm has given the latest on the chances of that happening. He explained that, like many other people, that’s something he’s awaiting confirmation of.
He said: “We haven’t announced any official confirmation of that yet. We’re waiting with bated breath as I hope the rest of the world are.”
While that suggests the possibility remains up in the air, he also confirmed that filming is taking place in anticipation of being given the green light for another season – including at this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
“We are continuing to film," he revealed. "I’m at The Players this week and we’ve been filming the last two months and if we were to get another season going, we’d feel really confident about being able to deliver something even better than season 2.”
The new season features many of the players who were in the opening run, including Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen and LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson. However, there are also plenty of players appearing for the first time, including Rickie Fowler, whose progress under the coaching of Butch Harmon is featured in the second episode, and one of the unsung heroes of season 2, Keegan Bradley.
While the new arrivals have contributed to some of the highlights of season 2, Mumm also revealed who he would most like to feature in a third season: Tiger Woods. He said: “We’ve been really lucky to get great access to a lot of great players… but I think there’s one obvious one we’d probably like to get… the Big Cat! We’re not pushy though and if he’s ever ready then we would be ready.”
Regardless of whether or not the 15-time Major winner gets on board, Mumm is confident that, given the chance, the show can only get stronger. He added: “There are so many great stories and the longer the show continues to go, the more players understand the benefit of opening the door, pulling back the curtain a little bit.
“So we feel confident in our ability to get access and build on that access and hopefully take this thing to the next level.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
What Are The Most Expensive Green Fees?
Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas has golf's most expensive green fee, and there are several other pricey options too
By Mike Hall Published
-
Billy Horschel Calls For LIV Golfers To Be Given Spots At The Players Championship
The seven-time PGA Tour winner thinks LIV golfers should be eligible for The Players Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Full Swing Cameras Capture Moment Brooks Koepka Revealed LIV Golf Fee Was Over $100m
Brooks Koepka turned down a full sit down interview for Full Swing Season 2, but cameras still followed him when he revealed his huge LIV Golf payday
By Paul Higham Published
-
Do These Quotes In Full Swing Season 2 Explain Why Rory McIlroy Quit The PGA Tour Board?
The four-time Major winner hinted at one of the key reasons he may have opted to quit the PGA Tour board last November during the opening episodes of Full Swing Season 2
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Was Going Ape S***' - Full Swing Sheds Light On How Pros Reacted To US Open Controversy
The second episode of the new series finds Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler up in arms about the fading light at the 2023 Major
By Mike Hall Published
-
'What The F***?' How PGA Tour Pros (Including Rory McIlroy And Justin Thomas) Reacted To Merger News During Full Swing Season 2
The Netflix cameras captured the reactions of a number of PGA Tour pros after the June 6 agreement became public which were shared in Season 2 of 'Full Swing'
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Full Swing Season 2 Episode Guide: Featuring Merger Reaction And Ryder Cup Two-Parter
We take a look through what's included in each of the eight episodes of Full Swing Season 2 on Netflix
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'There’s No Easy Way To Say This...' - Zach Johnson's Brutal Ryder Cup Call To Keegan Bradley Detailed In Full Swing
Full Swing Season 2 captured the heart-breaking moment Zach Johnson called Keegan Bradley to tell him his Ryder Cup dream was over
By Paul Higham Published
-
What's Covered In Full Swing Season 2... (And Why It's Better Than Season 1)
The second season of Full Swing showcases some controversial moments from the golf world as well as some fascinating stories, and it has been taken up a level thanks to the Ryder Cup
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Paulina Gretzky Reveals Death Threats And Other 'Awful, Awful, Awful Things' After Dustin Johnson's LIV Golf Move
The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shared some personal stories from around the time of her husband's switch from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf on Full Swing Season 2
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated