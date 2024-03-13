‘We’re Waiting With Bated Breath’ – Full Swing Producer Reveals Hopes For Season 3 Of Hit Series

The second season of the hit Netflix docuseries Full Swing only premiered earlier this month, but with fans once again captivated by the lives of players in another momentous year on the PGA Tour, there are understandably hopes for a third season.

But will we get one? In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly, producer Chad Mumm has given the latest on the chances of that happening. He explained that, like many other people, that’s something he’s awaiting confirmation of.

He said: “We haven’t announced any official confirmation of that yet. We’re waiting with bated breath as I hope the rest of the world are.”

While that suggests the possibility remains up in the air, he also confirmed that filming is taking place in anticipation of being given the green light for another season – including at this week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

“We are continuing to film," he revealed. "I’m at The Players this week and we’ve been filming the last two months and if we were to get another season going, we’d feel really confident about being able to deliver something even better than season 2.”

The new season features many of the players who were in the opening run, including Rory McIlroy, Joel Dahmen and LIV Golf’s Dustin Johnson. However, there are also plenty of players appearing for the first time, including Rickie Fowler, whose progress under the coaching of Butch Harmon is featured in the second episode, and one of the unsung heroes of season 2, Keegan Bradley.

While the new arrivals have contributed to some of the highlights of season 2, Mumm also revealed who he would most like to feature in a third season: Tiger Woods. He said: “We’ve been really lucky to get great access to a lot of great players… but I think there’s one obvious one we’d probably like to get… the Big Cat! We’re not pushy though and if he’s ever ready then we would be ready.”

Regardless of whether or not the 15-time Major winner gets on board, Mumm is confident that, given the chance, the show can only get stronger. He added: “There are so many great stories and the longer the show continues to go, the more players understand the benefit of opening the door, pulling back the curtain a little bit.

“So we feel confident in our ability to get access and build on that access and hopefully take this thing to the next level.”