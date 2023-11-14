Netflix Cup: Collin Morikawa A Last-Minute Withdrawal With Injury

Netflix’s first ever live sports events, The Netflix Cup, has been dealt a blow with the withdrawal of two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa because of a back injury.

The American, who ended his trophy drought with a six-shot win at October's ZOZO Championship on the PGA Tour, made the announcement of his withdrawal on X. He wrote: “I’m very disappointed to say that I’ve had to withdraw from today’s Netflix Cup as I tweaked my back while at the gym earlier this week.

"I’ve been so excited about this for a long time but I have to prioritize my health going into next season. I’ll still be onsite, rooting for Pierre and Tony as they make their run for the Cup.”

❤️ pic.twitter.com/enYpeKJTqONovember 14, 2023 See more

The inaugural tournament will see stars of the streaming platform’s golf docuseries Full Swing take on drivers from Formula 1: Drive To Survive at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The competition will see four pairs each consisting of one PGA Tour pro and one F1 driver playing in an eight-hole match. The top two teams will advance to the final-hole eliminator for the chance to win the cup, while each match will be played in the scramble format.

Morikawa had been due to team up with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly for a match against Alex Albon and Max Homa. However, the organisers have moved quickly to find a replacement for the 26-year-old, with six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau stepping into his shoes at short notice.

The other match sees Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler take on Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas.

Morikawa will be hoping that the injury he has sustained will not impact his plans for what looks like being a busy 2024, which, as well as his PGA Tour commitments, will also see him compete on the TGL for Los Angeles Golf Club.

Viewers can watch The Netflix Cup live from 6pm Eastern Time (11pm GMT).

Morikawa may be missing the chance to play in The Netflix Cup, but you don't need to miss out on some excellent Black Friday golf deals, which are already appearing.