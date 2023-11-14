Netflix Cup: Collin Morikawa A Last-Minute Withdrawal With Injury
The two-time Major winner has announced his withdrawal from the contest due to a back injury
Netflix’s first ever live sports events, The Netflix Cup, has been dealt a blow with the withdrawal of two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa because of a back injury.
The American, who ended his trophy drought with a six-shot win at October's ZOZO Championship on the PGA Tour, made the announcement of his withdrawal on X. He wrote: “I’m very disappointed to say that I’ve had to withdraw from today’s Netflix Cup as I tweaked my back while at the gym earlier this week.
"I’ve been so excited about this for a long time but I have to prioritize my health going into next season. I’ll still be onsite, rooting for Pierre and Tony as they make their run for the Cup.”
❤️ pic.twitter.com/enYpeKJTqONovember 14, 2023
The inaugural tournament will see stars of the streaming platform’s golf docuseries Full Swing take on drivers from Formula 1: Drive To Survive at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.
The competition will see four pairs each consisting of one PGA Tour pro and one F1 driver playing in an eight-hole match. The top two teams will advance to the final-hole eliminator for the chance to win the cup, while each match will be played in the scramble format.
Morikawa had been due to team up with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly for a match against Alex Albon and Max Homa. However, the organisers have moved quickly to find a replacement for the 26-year-old, with six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau stepping into his shoes at short notice.
The other match sees Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler take on Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas.
Morikawa will be hoping that the injury he has sustained will not impact his plans for what looks like being a busy 2024, which, as well as his PGA Tour commitments, will also see him compete on the TGL for Los Angeles Golf Club.
Viewers can watch The Netflix Cup live from 6pm Eastern Time (11pm GMT).
Morikawa may be missing the chance to play in The Netflix Cup, but you don't need to miss out on some excellent Black Friday golf deals, which are already appearing.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
