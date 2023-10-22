'Winning Means The World' - Collin Morikawa Ends Trophy Drought In Japan At Zozo Championship

Collin Morikawa broke a winless duck of almost two years after claiming the Zozo Championship by six strokes at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Tokyo, Japan.

The Californian had not been afforded the opportunity to give a winner’s speech anywhere since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, and his most recent PGA Tour win was technically the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St George’s Golf Club in England.

But Morikawa ended that run in some style via a brilliant seven-under final round of 63 against a stunned field which was powerless to stop him.

Final leaderboard @ZOZOCHAMP 🏌️‍♂️1. @Collin_Morikawa (-14)T2. Eric Cole (-8)T2. @BeauHosslerT4. Robby Shelton (-7)T4. Ryo IshikawaT6. @MinWoo27Lee (-6)T6. @KenseiHirata26T6. Ryo HisatsuneT6. @JJSpaunhttps://t.co/JGDrrUzs1XOctober 22, 2023 See more

In his post-round interview, the 26-year-old admitted he was breathing a sigh of relief to not only break his barren run but also to clinch victory in the last event he plans to play in 2023.

Morikawa said: “Yeah, it feels incredible. Every win's so different, and every experience, whether it's winning or losing, you learn a lot, but this one just meant the world.

“I mean, obviously having this kind of two-year drought, you know, just struggling at times, not really contending, to do what I did through this entire week, Thursday, Friday, and then how I started my round yesterday with a double bogey, it just -- that's the golf I miss playing. To see that and to see it again, it's very exciting just to close out this year and head into next year.”

Morikawa began the day two shots adrift of overnight leader Justin Suh, but after the latter endured a torrid final round of 74 to finish on five under, one of Team USA’s recent Ryder Cup side pressed the gas pedal and locked down his latest trophy via the tournament’s lowest round of the week. A dream Sunday continued where he left off on Saturday, with Morikawa shooting 12-under across the final 24 holes.

While the manner of his success was wonderfully sweet, the golfer with a Japanese surname admitted simply lifting a trophy in the country which means so much to his family held extra meaning.

Morikawa said: “Look, I'm going to answer this simply. Winning means the world, but winning in Japan, having my heritage being half-Japanese, my last name being Morikawa, it's so special.

“I talked about it earlier, there's only a few places where by the end of your career you hope to win. Winning around the world is not easy. We play so much in the United States that when we have these opportunities to play outside and play in a country that I love and have respect for and just have history, right, it's very, very special.”

Following Saturday’s play - where Morikawa wrestled himself back into contention - the Zozo Championship victor admitted he was not striking the ball at all well off the tee but had found form with his irons and shorter clubs.

But after sealing the deal on Sunday, Morikawa went on to share great praise for his caddie - Jonathan Jakovac - for sticking by him and spending an exorbitant amount of time on the range as he searched for the levels which helped him to win two Major championships.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On JJ, Morikawa said: “He's the best. Even in these tough times, let's call it the past two years, right, he's stuck through it. We've sat on the range for longer than I think I've ever hit balls on the range for the past two years. He's done more than probably what I could have even asked for out of a caddie, and that's saying a lot.

“You know, it's not like these guys are just carrying a golf bag, you know? He's right there. He's a friend, he's a mentor, he's someone I rely on, he's someone I respect. He's everything. He's awesome. He is absolutely the best. I would not be here, I would not have my sixth PGA Tour win without him, and I've been lucky to have him since day one since I turned pro.”