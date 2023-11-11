Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Cup – Format, Pairings, How To Watch

The upcoming Netflix Cup will see two worlds collide, when stars of the popular shows Drive to Survive and Full Swing combine forces in a made-for-TV event that will be Netflix's first live-streamed sports event in the product's history

The broadcast will feature top PGA Tour stars - Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas - alongside Formula One drivers Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, in the contest at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on 14th November.

Alongside the star-studded names on the course, there will also be a quartet of big names in the booth, with comedian Bert Kreischer, PGA Tour professional Joel Dahmen, sports host Kay Adams and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch hosting the show.

Here's everything you need to know about the Netflix Cup

What is the format?

The competition will see four pairs each consisting of one PGA Tour pro and one F1 driver playing in an eight-hole match. The top two teams advance to the final-hole eliminator for the chance to win the cup.

Each match will be a scramble, meaning each player hits a tee shot on each hole. Once they have selected one of their drives, both players will then hit from that spot. The process is repeated until the ball is holed, with the lowest score winning the hole.

What are the pairings?

Britain's Lando Norris will team up with Rickie Fowler, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will be paired with two-time Major champion Justin Thomas.

Elsewhere, Collin Morikawa - fresh from his recent win at the ZOZO Championship - will compete alongside Alpine's Pierre Gasly, with Williams driver Alex Albon completing the teams alongside Max Homa.

Both semi-finals have also been set, with the team of Norris and Fowler taking on Sainz and Thomas, while Morikawa and Gasly face off against Albon and Homa.

Norris & FowlerSainz & ThomasGasly & MorikawaAlbon & HomaIt’s a match made on the green. ⛳️ Tune in to The Netflix Cup on Tuesday, November 14 LIVE at 3pm PT from the Wynn Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/IsKrMAkADbNovember 9, 2023 See more

Netflix Cup matches

Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler vs Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas

Pierre Gasly and Collin Morikawa vs Alex Albon and Max Homa

How can I watch?

In a first for the streaming service, the contest will be streamed live on Netflix. Viewers can tune in to watch the action from 3pm Pacific Time (11pm GMT for those in the UK).