Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Cup – Format, Pairings, How To Watch
Stars from the streaming platform's Full Swing and Formula 1: Drive to Survive will play in the live-streamed contest on 14th November
The upcoming Netflix Cup will see two worlds collide, when stars of the popular shows Drive to Survive and Full Swing combine forces in a made-for-TV event that will be Netflix's first live-streamed sports event in the product's history
The broadcast will feature top PGA Tour stars - Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas - alongside Formula One drivers Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, in the contest at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on 14th November.
Alongside the star-studded names on the course, there will also be a quartet of big names in the booth, with comedian Bert Kreischer, PGA Tour professional Joel Dahmen, sports host Kay Adams and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch hosting the show.
Here's everything you need to know about the Netflix Cup
What is the format?
The competition will see four pairs each consisting of one PGA Tour pro and one F1 driver playing in an eight-hole match. The top two teams advance to the final-hole eliminator for the chance to win the cup.
Each match will be a scramble, meaning each player hits a tee shot on each hole. Once they have selected one of their drives, both players will then hit from that spot. The process is repeated until the ball is holed, with the lowest score winning the hole.
What are the pairings?
Britain's Lando Norris will team up with Rickie Fowler, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will be paired with two-time Major champion Justin Thomas.
Elsewhere, Collin Morikawa - fresh from his recent win at the ZOZO Championship - will compete alongside Alpine's Pierre Gasly, with Williams driver Alex Albon completing the teams alongside Max Homa.
Both semi-finals have also been set, with the team of Norris and Fowler taking on Sainz and Thomas, while Morikawa and Gasly face off against Albon and Homa.
Norris & FowlerSainz & ThomasGasly & MorikawaAlbon & HomaIt’s a match made on the green. ⛳️ Tune in to The Netflix Cup on Tuesday, November 14 LIVE at 3pm PT from the Wynn Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/IsKrMAkADbNovember 9, 2023
Netflix Cup matches
- Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler vs Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas
- Pierre Gasly and Collin Morikawa vs Alex Albon and Max Homa
How can I watch?
In a first for the streaming service, the contest will be streamed live on Netflix. Viewers can tune in to watch the action from 3pm Pacific Time (11pm GMT for those in the UK).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
What's Harder To Win, A Tennis Major Or Golf Major? Gary Player Has His Say
Although the nine-time Major winner is a huge tennis fan, he certainly falls on one side of the argument...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
A Nine Handicapper, A 'Golf Addict' And The Boyfriend Of An LPGA Pro - Meet The Formula One Stars Competing In The Netflix Cup
The F1's stars from 'Drive to Survive' will play in a live-streamed contest alongside PGA Tour players on 14th November
By Ben Fleming Published