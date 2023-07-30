Nelly Korda Makes Driver Change At Amundi Evian Championship

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After a disappointing start to her 2023, Nelly Korda claimed the Aramco Team Series London event in mid-July, with the American making a big move on Saturday at the Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth Major on the women's calendar.

Beginning the event with rounds of 70 and 73, Korda found herself making it into the weekend, but it was her third round on Saturday which was seriously impressive, as the 25-year-old also revealed that she had changed drivers from a TaylorMade Stealth 2 to her previous Titleist TSR1.

Korda during the third round of the Amundi Evian Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in January 2023, Korda not only signed an apparel deal with Nike, but also a contract with TaylorMade to use their equipment for the foreseeable future. Previously, she had been using the Stealth 2 HD, but in France on Saturday, the American had put in the Titleist TSR1.

The bogey-free seven-under-par 64 was the lowest round of the season for Korda, who went on to state: "Honestly, relieving. It was super nice to see all the hard work kind of pay off today. Obviously still have 18 more holes, anything can happen, but I made a push today on moving day, which I'm really happy about."

She added: "Honestly, the entire round was just flowing really nicely. It was not like the momentum just set off at one point. I hit a really nice drive on one; wedged it really nicely and then rolled in. And, thank God, I hit the back of the hole on No. 2 because I was coming in hot. Other than that, like I think just the entire day was kind of flowing really nicely for me where I just capitalized on the good shots I was hitting."

Korda had been using a TaylorMade Stealth 2 during the opening two rounds of the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the final day of the Evian Championship, it's Celine Boutier who leads on home soil, with the 29-year-old starting the final day in France three shots ahead of Japan's Nasa Hataoka.

Looking to claim her first Major scalp, the World No. 15 is the only person in the tournament to shoot three consecutive rounds in the 60s, with Boutier's best finish in a Major coming at the 2022 Chevron Championship, where she finished in a tie for fourth.