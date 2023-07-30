Nelly Korda Makes Driver Change At Amundi Evian Championship
The Major winner swapped her TaylorMade Stealth 2 for the Titleist TSR1 as she fired a third round 64
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
After a disappointing start to her 2023, Nelly Korda claimed the Aramco Team Series London event in mid-July, with the American making a big move on Saturday at the Amundi Evian Championship, the fourth Major on the women's calendar.
Beginning the event with rounds of 70 and 73, Korda found herself making it into the weekend, but it was her third round on Saturday which was seriously impressive, as the 25-year-old also revealed that she had changed drivers from a TaylorMade Stealth 2 to her previous Titleist TSR1.
Back in January 2023, Korda not only signed an apparel deal with Nike, but also a contract with TaylorMade to use their equipment for the foreseeable future. Previously, she had been using the Stealth 2 HD, but in France on Saturday, the American had put in the Titleist TSR1.
The bogey-free seven-under-par 64 was the lowest round of the season for Korda, who went on to state: "Honestly, relieving. It was super nice to see all the hard work kind of pay off today. Obviously still have 18 more holes, anything can happen, but I made a push today on moving day, which I'm really happy about."
She added: "Honestly, the entire round was just flowing really nicely. It was not like the momentum just set off at one point. I hit a really nice drive on one; wedged it really nicely and then rolled in. And, thank God, I hit the back of the hole on No. 2 because I was coming in hot. Other than that, like I think just the entire day was kind of flowing really nicely for me where I just capitalized on the good shots I was hitting."
Going into the final day of the Evian Championship, it's Celine Boutier who leads on home soil, with the 29-year-old starting the final day in France three shots ahead of Japan's Nasa Hataoka.
Looking to claim her first Major scalp, the World No. 15 is the only person in the tournament to shoot three consecutive rounds in the 60s, with Boutier's best finish in a Major coming at the 2022 Chevron Championship, where she finished in a tie for fourth.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Celine Boutier Extends Lead Heading Into Final Round Of Evian Championship
The 29-year-old leads by three over Nasa Hataoka after a four-under-par round of 67 in front of her home fans
By Ben Fleming Published
-
11 Things You Didn't Know About Lee Hodges
Here are 11 facts about American professional golfer, Lee Hodges
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Celine Boutier Extends Lead Heading Into Final Round Of Evian Championship
The 29-year-old leads by three over Nasa Hataoka after a four-under-par round of 67 in front of her home fans
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Carlota Ciganda Disqualified From Evian Championship
The Spaniard was given a two-shot penalty for slow play but refused to add it to her signed scorecard
By Mike Hall Published
-
Celine Boutier Leads Evian Championship After Wind-Affected Second Round
The 29-year-old takes a one-shot lead heading into the weekend, while a host of big names have missed the cut
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Don't Blame The Players For Slow Play' - Korda On Evian Championship 'Carnage'
Jessica Korda has given her opinion on the par 3 16th at Evian Resort Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Where Is The 2024 AIG Women’s Open?
The venue for the 2024 AIG Women’s Open, The Old Course at St Andrews is renowned among golf fans the world over
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Would Be A Dream' - Rose Zhang Thinking Of Solheim Cup Debut
Rose Zhang says it would be a dream to qualify for Team USA and play in this year's Solheim Cup
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why You Should Choose Hospitality To Watch The AIG Women's Open
Here's your chance to book one of the best seats in the house at Walton Heath Golf Club on August 10-13
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lexi Thompson Set To Miss Amundi Evian Championship For Third Successive Year
The American is the only player in the world's top 20 not in the field for the fourth women's Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published