LPGA Star Nelly Korda Signs With Nike
The Major winner and World No.2 revealed via her social media that she has signed with Nike
Nelly Korda is one of the biggest stars in the game of golf and has earned the acclaim from those on, not only the LPGA circuit, but also the PGA Tour circuit, with Kevin Kisner and Max Homa calling her "the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour."
Now, just like the 15-time Major winner, Korda has revealed via her social media platforms that she has signed with Nike, with the 24-year-old set to don their apparel for the foreseeable future.
A post shared by Nelly (@nellykorda) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Although unclear as to what the deal involves, Korda's profile is no longer listed on the Titleist website, with the American joining the likes of Woods, Rory McIlroy and recently, Tom Kim, who signed a deal with the iconic brand to wear their apparel and shoes.
In the post by Korda, we see the Olympic Gold Medallist wearing a Nike midlayer, with the caption reading "JUST DID IT! Super excited to join the Swoosh fam! @nike
@nikewomen @nikegolf."
In the comments, Nelly's sister, Jessica, reacted to the news of her sister's new deal, writing "when the saying is just do it so you went and did it", while fellow LPGA and Solheim Cup star, Megan Khang commented three fire emojis in response to the release.
Throughout her career, Korda has been seen regularly wearing Air Jordan Golf shoes, with the American previously spotted wearing the Nike shoe range at multiple tournaments.
In January 2021, Korda signed with Swedish apparel brand J.Lindeberg and, in November 2022, they launched a golf collection in collaboration with the American. Now though, it appears the 24-year-old will be wearing full Nike going forward.
