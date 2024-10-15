Nelly Korda Forced To Withdraw From LPGA Tour Events Due To Injury
The World No.1 shared a health update on X in which she confirmed she would miss at least the next two LPGA Tour events with a "minor neck injury"
The gap between competitive appearances for Nelly Korda is set to extend even further after the World No.1 revealed she had pulled out of her next two LPGA Tour starts due to injury.
Korda last played at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio between September 19-22, going on to finish T5th, and was set to compete at both this week's BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea and next week's Maybank Championship in Malaysia.
However, in a social-media post shared on Monday evening, Korda revealed she had been forced to withdraw from the pair of Asian tournaments after sustaining a "minor neck injury" during practice at home.
Posting on X, Korda said: "Hey everyone, I wanted to share an update regarding my upcoming schedule. Unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the LPGA events in Korea and Malaysia due to a minor neck injury I sustained while practicing.
"I’m disappointed to miss these events and am especially sorry to my fans who were looking forward to seeing me play. I’m currently resting and working with my team to get better. Thank you for all your support—it truly means the world to me!"
The 26-year-old has largely been lucky with injuries throughout her career, although Korda did suffer a dog bite in June which caused her to pull out of the Aramco Team Series - London event.
Korda also missed a month during the summer of 2023 with back pain and underwent surgery to deal with a blood clot in her arm during April 2022.
The two-time Major champion began this season in record-breaking form, collecting five wins in a row - which included the Chevron Championship - and earning a sixth victory in seven starts at Mizuho Americas Open in May.
However, that Americas Open success proved to be something of a poisoned chalice for Korda as she then missed three cuts in a row thanks to some surprisingly-high scores - including an 80 at the US Women's Open and 81 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
A T2nd at the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews was something of a disappointment for Korda given she was in control of the championship for so long, but she responded in fine style by helping Team USA regain the Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club late last month.
Including this week's tournament, there are only six events left in the LPGA Tour's 2024 season, which culminates in the CME Group Tour Championship at Ritz Carlton Golf Resort between November 21-24.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
