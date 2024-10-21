NCAA Division I College Golf Conferences
NCAA Division I is divided into a number of conferences comprising over 300 universities across the US – here are the details
The top level of college golf, NCAA Division I, has over 300 men’s teams and over 250 women’s teams across the US, separated into conferences.
That ensures there is strong regional competition between universities, which helps create healthy rivalries, streamlined scheduling, and, crucially, a pathway to the NCAA Division I Championship, with each conference champion team awarded an automatic spot in NCAA Regionals.
Not surprisingly, each conference generally includes universities from the same geographical region, and they frequently compete against each other (as well as universities from other conferences) before a conference champion is crowned.
Some conferences have particularly strong reputations due to several factors, including the history of the universities in the conference, geographic location and facilities, as well as the top players who have emerged from them.
As its name suggests, the Pacific-12 Conference (or Pac-12 as it is better known) encompasses colleges located towards the west of the US, including the renowned Stanford, where players including Tiger Woods and Rose Zhang played, Arizona State, where Phil Mickelson enjoyed a record-breaking college career and UCLA, which laid the foundations for the careers of playing including Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover and Lilia Vu.
Another big conference is the Southeastern Conference (or SEC), with colleges such as the University of Texas, which produced Scottie Scheffler, and Auburn, who won the 2024 NCAA Men’s Division I Championship.
Elsewhere, renowned colleges including Wake Forest, Clemson and Georgia Tech are part of the Atlantic Coast Conference, while the Big Ten Conference has revered schools including Ohio State, the University of Illinois and Northwestern.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
NCAA Division I Conferences
- Atlantic 10 Conference
- Atlantic Coast Conference
- American Athletic Conference
- Atlantic Sun Conference
- Big 10 Conference
- Big 12 Conference
- Big East Conference
- Big Sky Conference
- Big South Conference
- Big West Conference
- Colonial Athletic Association
- Conference USA
- Horizon League
- Ivy League
- Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
- Mid-American Conference
- Missouri Valley Conference
- Mountain West Conference
- Northeast Conference
- Ohio Valley Conference
- Pac-12 Conference
- Patriot League
- Southeastern Conference
- Southern Conference
- Southland Conference
- Southwestern Athletic Conference
- Summit League Conference
- Sun Belt Conference
- West Coast Conference
- Western Athletic Conference
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Some of the world's best players compete for an eye-catching prize money payout in the limited-field, no-cut event in Japan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Genesis Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Tom Kim is one of the big names playing in his homeland as the last DP World Tour event before the season-closing Playoffs comes from South Korea
By Mike Hall Published
-
What’s The Scoring Average Of College Golfers?
Enrolling in a college golf program is a dream for many, but what’s the average score a player needs to get to that level?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Pac-12 Championship Winners Through The Years
One of NCAA Division I’s most prestigious conferences is the Pac-12 Conference – here are the teams and individuals who have won it through the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jackson Van Paris Facts: 13 Things To Know About The Vanderbilt Golfer
Jackson Van Paris is a promising amateur coming through the college system with Vanderbilt
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Zoe Campos Facts: 17 Things To Know About College Golf Star
Zoe Campos has had a stellar college golf career, get to know more about one of the professional stars of the future in the women's game
By Paul Higham Published
-
Adela Cernousek Facts: 13 Things To Know About The NCAA Div 1 Champion
France's Adela Cernousek looks to be a Solheim Cup star of the future, get to know her impressive career so far...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which College Golf Tournaments Offer Spots In Pro Events?
Several college golf events offer the significant incentive of a place in a professional tournament – here are some of the biggest
By Mike Hall Published
-
David Ford Facts: 12 Things To Know About The UNC Golfer
David Ford is one of the most promising amateurs in the men's game and plays college golf for the University of North Carolina - get to know him better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Catherine Park Facts: 16 Things To Know About The American Golfer
USC Trojan Catherine Park is one of America's most promising female golfers, get to know her life and golf career so far better...
By Elliott Heath Published