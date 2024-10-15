NCAA Division I Championship Men's And Women's Winners Through The Years
The list of men’s and women’s NCAA Division I Championship individual winners includes many who went on to have glorious careers in the professional game
After 41 editions overseen by the National Intercollegiate Golf Association (NAIA), the top men’s collegiate tournament became an NCAA enterprise in 1939. As for the women’s equivalent, it began 43 years later, in 1982.
Through the years, there have been many notable individual title winners, including some who were destined for greatness.
The first men’s NCAA individual title was won by Tulane University’s Vincent D’Antoni, described at the time by the New York Times as “a stocky fellow with a magnificent game around the greens.” Whatever his ability, he didn’t make it in the professional game, although many NCAA title winners who came later did.
The name of one of the individual title winners in the opening decades of the men’s NCAA Division I Golf Championship stands out a mile. In 1961, Ohio State’s Jack Nicklaus beat Purdue's Mark Darnell to the title.
The following year, Nicklaus won his first Major at the US Open and collected 17 more across a glorious career to cement his position as arguably the greatest player of all time.
Six years after Nicklaus, Colorado’s Hale Irwin won the NCAA Division I Championship title before eventually winning the US Open three times.
After him, Ben Crenshaw became the first person to win the individual title three times, between 1971 and 1973 (although he shared it with Tom Kite in 1972). He eventually won The Masters twice.
At the end of the following decade, Arizona State University’s Phil Mickelson arrived on the college scene and emulated Crenshaw’s three individual titles before winning six Majors in the professional game.
Almost inevitably, Stanford’s Tiger Woods then wrote his name into the NCAA Division I history books with victory in 1996.
Other players who would eventually have successful professional careers also took the honor, including Northwestern’s Luke Donald in 1999, University of Illinois player Thomas Pieters in 2012, California’s Max Homa the year after and SMU’s Bryson DeChambeau in 2015.
The women’s NCAA Division I Championship may have had considerably fewer editions, but some of the names of the title winners still stand out.
The first winner, in 1982, was the University of Tulsa’s Kathy Baker, and just three years later she claimed victory in the US Women’s Open.
Seven years later, San Jose State player Pat Hurst took the honors before winning the Chevron Championship (then the Nabisco Dinah Shore) in 1998. Hurst also played on five US Solheim Cup teams, winning four, while she captained the team in 2021.
In 1991, arguably the greatest women’s player of all time, Annika Sorenstam, won the NCAA title representing the University of Arizona. She eventually won 10 Majors among 97 professional victories.
Two years later, Annia’s sister Charlotta, who was with the University of Texas, won the title before embarking on a professional career that included one win on the LPGA Tour.
Another winner who would go on to great things was University of Arkansas player Stacy Lewis, who claimed the individual title in 2007, and who nowadays has two Major titles and the same number of stints as US Solheim Cup captain.
In 2022, future LPGA Tour winner, Stanford’s Rose Zhang, took the title, before becoming the first women’s player to win it twice the following year, shortly before turning professional.
Below is the full list of the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I Championship individual winners through the years.
|Year
|Men's Champion
|Women's Champion
|1939
|Vincent D'Antoni
|N/A
|1940
|Dixon Brooke
|N/A
|1941
|Earl Stewart
|N/A
|1942
|Frank Tatum
|N/A
|1943
|Wally Ulrich
|N/A
|1944
|Louis Lick
|N/A
|1945
|John Lorms
|N/A
|1946
|George Hamer
|N/A
|1947
|Dave Barclay
|N/A
|1948
|Bob Harris
|N/A
|1949
|Harvie Ward
|N/A
|1950
|Fred Wampler
|N/A
|1951
|Tom Nieporte
|N/A
|1952
|Jim Vickers
|N/A
|1953
|Earl Moeller
|N/A
|1954
|Hillman Robbins
|N/A
|1955
|Joe Campbell
|N/A
|1956
|Rick Jones
|N/A
|1957
|Rex Baxter
|N/A
|1958
|Phil Rodgers
|N/A
|1959
|Richard Crawford
|N/A
|1960
|Richard Crawford
|N/A
|1961
|Jack Nicklaus
|N/A
|1962
|Kermit Zarley
|N/A
|1963
|R. H. Sikes
|N/A
|1964
|Terry Small
|N/A
|1965
|Marty Fleckman
|N/A
|1966
|Bob Murphy
|N/A
|1967
|Hale Irwin
|N/A
|1968
|Grier Jones
|N/A
|1969
|Bob Clark
|N/A
|1970
|John Mahaffey
|N/A
|1971
|Ben Crenshaw
|N/A
|1972
|Ben Crenshaw & Tom Kite
|N/A
|1973
|Ben Crenshaw
|N/A
|1974
|Curtis Strange
|N/A
|1975
|Jay Haas
|N/A
|1976
|Scott Simpson
|N/A
|1977
|Scott Simpson
|N/A
|1978
|David Edwards
|N/A
|1979
|Gary Hallberg
|N/A
|1980
|Jay Don Blake
|N/A
|1981
|Ron Commans
|N/A
|1982
|Billy Ray Brown
|Kathy Baker
|1983
|Jim Carter
|Penny Hammel
|1984
|John Inman
|Cindy Schreyer
|1985
|Clark Burroughs
|Danielle Ammaccapane
|1986
|Scott Verplank
|Page Dunlap
|1987
|Brian Watts
|Caroline Keggi
|1988
|E. J. Pfister
|N/A
|1989
|Phil Mickelson
|Pat Hurst
|1990
|Phil Mickelson
|Susan Slaughter
|1991
|Warren Schutte
|Annika Sörenstam
|1992
|Phil Mickelson
|Vicki Goetze
|1993
|Todd Demsey
|Charlotta Sörenstam
|1994
|Justin Leonard
|Emilee Klein
|1995
|Chip Spratlin
|Kristel Mourgue d'Algue
|1996
|Tiger Woods
|Marisa Baena
|1997
|Charles Warren
|Heather Bowie
|1998
|James McLean
|Jennifer Rosales
|1999
|Luke Donald
|Grace Park
|2000
|Charles Howell III
|Jenna Daniels
|2001
|Nick Gilliam
|Candy Hannemann
|2002
|Troy Matteson
|Virada Nirapathpongporn
|2003
|Alejandro Cañizares
|Mikaela Parmlid
|2004
|Ryan Moore
|Sarah Huarte
|2005
|James Lepp
|Anna Grzebian
|2006
|Jonathan Moore
|Dewi Schreefel
|2007
|Jamie Lovemark
|Stacy Lewis
|2008
|Kevin Chappell
|Azahara Muñoz
|2009
|Matt Hill
|María Hernández
|2010
|Scott Langley
|Caroline Hedwall
|2011
|John Peterson
|Austin Ernst
|2012
|Thomas Pieters
|Chirapat Jao-Javanil
|2013
|Max Homa
|Annie Park
|2014
|Cameron Wilson
|Doris Chen
|2015
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Emma Talley
|2016
|Aaron Wise
|Virginia Elena Carta
|2017
|Braden Thornberry
|Monica Vaughn
|2018
|Broc Everett
|Jennifer Kupcho
|2019
|Matthew Wolff
|María Fassi
|2020
|N/A
|N/a
|2021
|Turk Pettit
|Rachel Heck
|2022
|Gordon Sargent
|Rose Zhang
|2023
|Fred Biondi
|Rose Zhang
|2024
|Hiroshi Tai
|Adela Cernousek
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
