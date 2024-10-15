NCAA Division I Championship Men's And Women's Winners Through The Years

The list of men’s and women’s NCAA Division I Championship individual winners includes many who went on to have glorious careers in the professional game

Bryson DeChambeau with the men&#039;s NCAA Division I Championship trophy
Bryson DeChambeau won the title in 2015
Mike Hall
After 41 editions overseen by the National Intercollegiate Golf Association (NAIA), the top men’s collegiate tournament became an NCAA enterprise in 1939. As for the women’s equivalent, it began 43 years later, in 1982.

Through the years, there have been many notable individual title winners, including some who were destined for greatness.

The first men’s NCAA individual title was won by Tulane University’s Vincent D’Antoni, described at the time by the New York Times as “a stocky fellow with a magnificent game around the greens.” Whatever his ability, he didn’t make it in the professional game, although many NCAA title winners who came later did.

The name of one of the individual title winners in the opening decades of the men’s NCAA Division I Golf Championship stands out a mile. In 1961, Ohio State’s Jack Nicklaus beat Purdue's Mark Darnell to the title.

The following year, Nicklaus won his first Major at the US Open and collected 17 more across a glorious career to cement his position as arguably the greatest player of all time.

Six years after Nicklaus, Colorado’s Hale Irwin won the NCAA Division I Championship title before eventually winning the US Open three times.

After him, Ben Crenshaw became the first person to win the individual title three times, between 1971 and 1973 (although he shared it with Tom Kite in 1972). He eventually won The Masters twice.

Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw with the men's NCAA Division I Championship trophy

Ben Crenshaw shared the men's NCAA Division I Championship title with Tom Kite in 1972

At the end of the following decade, Arizona State University’s Phil Mickelson arrived on the college scene and emulated Crenshaw’s three individual titles before winning six Majors in the professional game.

Almost inevitably, Stanford’s Tiger Woods then wrote his name into the NCAA Division I history books with victory in 1996.

Other players who would eventually have successful professional careers also took the honor, including Northwestern’s Luke Donald in 1999, University of Illinois player Thomas Pieters in 2012, California’s Max Homa the year after and SMU’s Bryson DeChambeau in 2015.

The women’s NCAA Division I Championship may have had considerably fewer editions, but some of the names of the title winners still stand out.

The first winner, in 1982, was the University of Tulsa’s Kathy Baker, and just three years later she claimed victory in the US Women’s Open.

Seven years later, San Jose State player Pat Hurst took the honors before winning the Chevron Championship (then the Nabisco Dinah Shore) in 1998. Hurst also played on five US Solheim Cup teams, winning four, while she captained the team in 2021.

In 1991, arguably the greatest women’s player of all time, Annika Sorenstam, won the NCAA title representing the University of Arizona. She eventually won 10 Majors among 97 professional victories.

Two years later, Annia’s sister Charlotta, who was with the University of Texas, won the title before embarking on a professional career that included one win on the LPGA Tour.

Another winner who would go on to great things was University of Arkansas player Stacy Lewis, who claimed the individual title in 2007, and who nowadays has two Major titles and the same number of stints as US Solheim Cup captain.

Stacy Lewis takes a shot at the 2007 women's NCAA Division I Championship

Stacy Lewis won the individual title in 2007

In 2022, future LPGA Tour winner, Stanford’s Rose Zhang, took the title, before becoming the first women’s player to win it twice the following year, shortly before turning professional.

Below is the full list of the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I Championship individual winners through the years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearMen's ChampionWomen's Champion
1939Vincent D'AntoniN/A
1940Dixon BrookeN/A
1941Earl StewartN/A
1942Frank TatumN/A
1943Wally UlrichN/A
1944Louis LickN/A
1945John LormsN/A
1946George HamerN/A
1947Dave BarclayN/A
1948Bob HarrisN/A
1949Harvie WardN/A
1950Fred WamplerN/A
1951Tom NieporteN/A
1952Jim VickersN/A
1953Earl MoellerN/A
1954Hillman RobbinsN/A
1955Joe CampbellN/A
1956Rick JonesN/A
1957Rex BaxterN/A
1958Phil RodgersN/A
1959Richard CrawfordN/A
1960Richard CrawfordN/A
1961Jack NicklausN/A
1962Kermit ZarleyN/A
1963R. H. SikesN/A
1964Terry SmallN/A
1965Marty FleckmanN/A
1966Bob MurphyN/A
1967Hale IrwinN/A
1968Grier JonesN/A
1969Bob ClarkN/A
1970John MahaffeyN/A
1971Ben CrenshawN/A
1972Ben Crenshaw & Tom KiteN/A
1973Ben CrenshawN/A
1974Curtis StrangeN/A
1975Jay HaasN/A
1976Scott SimpsonN/A
1977Scott SimpsonN/A
1978David EdwardsN/A
1979Gary HallbergN/A
1980Jay Don BlakeN/A
1981Ron CommansN/A
1982Billy Ray BrownKathy Baker
1983Jim CarterPenny Hammel
1984John InmanCindy Schreyer
1985Clark BurroughsDanielle Ammaccapane
1986Scott VerplankPage Dunlap
1987Brian WattsCaroline Keggi
1988E. J. PfisterN/A
1989Phil MickelsonPat Hurst
1990Phil MickelsonSusan Slaughter
1991Warren SchutteAnnika Sörenstam
1992Phil MickelsonVicki Goetze
1993Todd DemseyCharlotta Sörenstam
1994Justin LeonardEmilee Klein
1995Chip SpratlinKristel Mourgue d'Algue
1996Tiger WoodsMarisa Baena
1997Charles WarrenHeather Bowie
1998James McLeanJennifer Rosales
1999Luke DonaldGrace Park
2000Charles Howell IIIJenna Daniels
2001Nick GilliamCandy Hannemann
2002Troy MattesonVirada Nirapathpongporn
2003Alejandro CañizaresMikaela Parmlid
2004Ryan MooreSarah Huarte
2005James LeppAnna Grzebian
2006Jonathan MooreDewi Schreefel
2007Jamie LovemarkStacy Lewis
2008Kevin ChappellAzahara Muñoz
2009Matt HillMaría Hernández
2010Scott LangleyCaroline Hedwall
2011John PetersonAustin Ernst
2012Thomas PietersChirapat Jao-Javanil
2013Max HomaAnnie Park
2014Cameron WilsonDoris Chen
2015Bryson DeChambeauEmma Talley
2016Aaron WiseVirginia Elena Carta
2017Braden ThornberryMonica Vaughn
2018Broc EverettJennifer Kupcho
2019Matthew WolffMaría Fassi
2020N/AN/a
2021Turk PettitRachel Heck
2022Gordon SargentRose Zhang
2023Fred BiondiRose Zhang
2024Hiroshi TaiAdela Cernousek
