NCAA Div 1 Champion, World No.14 And LET Winners Amongst 26 Players Who Secured 2025 LPGA Tour Cards

LPGA Tour Q-School saw 99 players competing and, at the end of play, it was World No.14 Miyu Yamashita who came out on top, with the Japanese star carding a 27-under total to finish six shots clear.

On offer were 25 LPGA Tour cards for the 2025 season (including ties) and, if Q-School wasn't dramatic enough, the weather played its part on the final round, forcing the last day into Tuesday.

However, that didn't dampen the spirits of the 26 players who secured their playing rights for next year, as a number of recognized names claimed their cards in Mobile, Alabama.

Yamashita during her final round of LPGA Tour Q-School (Image credit: LPGA Tour/Fred Weston/Isaiah Bell)

Earning medalist honors was Yamashita, who carded rounds of 66, 71, 67, 63 and 64 to top the standings. The 23-year-old already has 13 LPGA of Japan Tour victories and rose to prominence following a second place finish at the 2024 Women's PGA Championship.

Finishing behind Yamashita was her fellow countrywoman Chisato Iwai, whilst two-time Ladies European Tour winner, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, rounded out the podium spots, with both finishing at 21 and 19-under-par respectively.

Amongst the other notable names to also secure an LPGA Tour card include LET Winners Azahara Munoz and Manon De Roey, as well as Akie Iwai, who produced two Major top 10s in 2024. Another recognized name is Yu Liu, who has made 165 career starts on the LPGA Tour.

It's not just the established professionals who secured cards, though, as a number of rising stars from the amateur circuit will be appearing on the LPGA Tour in 2025.

Julia Lopez Ramirez turned professional shortly before playing LPGA Tour Q-School (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to Q-School, the duo of Julia Lopez Ramirez and Adela Cernousek took the risk to turn professional and, as it turns out, the gamble paid off, with both finishing inside the top 25 to claim their cards.

The pair possess established amateur careers and will be ones to watch next year. Score-wise, Cernousek, who is the 2024 NCAA Division I Individual champion, finished 11-under, whilst Ramirez, a European Ladies Amateur Championship winner and two-time SEC individual champion at college, finished 12-under.

Although 26 players enjoyed success, there were notable names who missed out on LPGA Tour cards. These included former Solheim Cup and LPGA Tour winner, Bronte Law, who was just one shot back.

LET Order of Merit winner Chiara Tamburlini also missed out on the top 25, with the Swiss player three back of the six-under mark, whilst former Major champion, Sophia Popov, fired a one-over-par tournament total to finish seven back.

(Image credit: LPGA Tour/Fred Weston/Isaiah Bell)

Who Secured An LPGA Tour Card At Q-School?