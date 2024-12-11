NCAA Div 1 Champion, World No.14 And LET Winners Amongst 26 Players Who Secured 2025 LPGA Tour Cards
After almost a week of drama, 26 players have secured their playing rights on the LPGA Tour for 2025, with 10 rookies joining the top circuit
LPGA Tour Q-School saw 99 players competing and, at the end of play, it was World No.14 Miyu Yamashita who came out on top, with the Japanese star carding a 27-under total to finish six shots clear.
On offer were 25 LPGA Tour cards for the 2025 season (including ties) and, if Q-School wasn't dramatic enough, the weather played its part on the final round, forcing the last day into Tuesday.
However, that didn't dampen the spirits of the 26 players who secured their playing rights for next year, as a number of recognized names claimed their cards in Mobile, Alabama.
Earning medalist honors was Yamashita, who carded rounds of 66, 71, 67, 63 and 64 to top the standings. The 23-year-old already has 13 LPGA of Japan Tour victories and rose to prominence following a second place finish at the 2024 Women's PGA Championship.
Finishing behind Yamashita was her fellow countrywoman Chisato Iwai, whilst two-time Ladies European Tour winner, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, rounded out the podium spots, with both finishing at 21 and 19-under-par respectively.
Amongst the other notable names to also secure an LPGA Tour card include LET Winners Azahara Munoz and Manon De Roey, as well as Akie Iwai, who produced two Major top 10s in 2024. Another recognized name is Yu Liu, who has made 165 career starts on the LPGA Tour.
It's not just the established professionals who secured cards, though, as a number of rising stars from the amateur circuit will be appearing on the LPGA Tour in 2025.
Prior to Q-School, the duo of Julia Lopez Ramirez and Adela Cernousek took the risk to turn professional and, as it turns out, the gamble paid off, with both finishing inside the top 25 to claim their cards.
The pair possess established amateur careers and will be ones to watch next year. Score-wise, Cernousek, who is the 2024 NCAA Division I Individual champion, finished 11-under, whilst Ramirez, a European Ladies Amateur Championship winner and two-time SEC individual champion at college, finished 12-under.
Although 26 players enjoyed success, there were notable names who missed out on LPGA Tour cards. These included former Solheim Cup and LPGA Tour winner, Bronte Law, who was just one shot back.
LET Order of Merit winner Chiara Tamburlini also missed out on the top 25, with the Swiss player three back of the six-under mark, whilst former Major champion, Sophia Popov, fired a one-over-par tournament total to finish seven back.
Who Secured An LPGA Tour Card At Q-School?
- 1st: -27 Miyu Yamashita
- 2nd: -21 Chisato Iwai
- 3rd: -19 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- 4th: -17 Manon De Roey
- T5th: -16 Akie Iwai, Gigi Stoll, Yu Liu
- 8th: -15 Ina Yoon
- 9th: -13 Yuri Yoshida
- T10th: -12 Julia Lopez Ramirez, Dewi Weber, Kumkang Park
- T13th: -11 Gurleen Kaur, Adela Cernousek, Mariel Galdiano, Soo Bin Joo
- 17th: -10 Azahara Munoz
- 18th: -9 Benedetta Moresco
- T19th: -8 Mary Liu, Kate Smith-Stroh
- T21st: -7 Ana Belac, Caley McGinty, Alena Sharp
- T24th: -6 Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Saki Baba, Amanda Doherty
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
