Women’s NCAA Division I Champion Adela Cernousek Turns Pro

Texas A&M's Adela Cernousek has announced she is turning professional.

The French player, who won the individual title in May's NCAA Division I Championship, revealed the news on her Instagram account.

After thanking those who have helped her during her time at Texas A&M, she concluded her statement by writing: “Growing up in France, I could never have imagined any of this but after so many years of hard work I am excited to announce that I am turning professional and chasing my dream of playing on the LPGA Tour.

“I can’t wait for this next chapter of my life and to make my dreams come true.”

Cernousak's announcement comes less than a month after she appeared to rule out the chance of turning professional after finishing joint top of the leaderboard in the second stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series.

To take up her place in the field for final stage and the chance to earn an LPGA Tour card for next season, she needed to turn professional by 5pm ET on 15 November.

Following the event, she indicated her desire to return to Texas A&M for her senior year, saying: "I think that's the plan.”

Following her apparent change of heart, Cernousak leaves behind a glittering college golf career. As well as her individual title in the women’s NCAA Division I Championship, where she beat Lottie Woad by three in the biggest college golf tournament, she achieved a scoring average of 69.94 in her junior year - the lowest in school history and the first under 71 by a woman.

She also won the professional event the Open des Aisses in her homeland in 2021 and represented France in the 2023 Women's World Amateur Team Championship. Cernousak was also a member of the International team at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup.

Cernousak’s decision comes after two other college players who advanced to the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series, UCLA’s Zoe Campos and Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez, also turned professional ahead of the deadline.

UCLA's Zoe Campos has also opted to turn professional recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, per Golfweek’s Cameron Jourdan, two others who reached the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series, Western Kentucky’s Catie Craig and UCLA’s Caroline Canales, will retain their amateur status, although they will get to compete on the developmental Epson Tour in 2025.

Cernousak’s decision comes days after it was reported that the LPGA will launch a women's version of PGA Tour University, which will offer clear pathways for amateurs including college golfers to make it to the professional game.