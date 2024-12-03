LPGA Tour Final Qualifying - All The Details You Need To Know

Although the end of the year usually signifies the end of the golf season, for some that is the complete opposite...

Just recently, we saw players secure their playing rights on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and now it's the LPGA Tour's turn, as 99-players head to Alabama in a bid to claim one of the 25 LPGA Tour cards for 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking place at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, specifically on the Falls and Crossings layouts, there's a lot to play for and, below, we have taken a look at the full details for you.

How Does LPGA Tour Q-School Work?

As mentioned, 99 players are present in Alabama and 25 cards are up for grabs. Format-wise, there will be a marathon 90-hole qualifying tournament running from the 5th - 9th December.

Over the five days, the top 25 finishers and ties will receive LPGA status, whilst the Epson Tour will also award five additional LPGA Tour cards through the Race for the Card at the end of the season. It's worth noting that every player who completes at least 72 holes at Q-School will earn full Epson Tour status.

What Is The Qualifying Criteria For Q-School?

For this year, the LPGA Tour has increased the number of cards available as it allows player earning LPGA Tour membership from Q-School more access into LPGA official tournaments.

In terms of who makes up the field at Q-School this week, we see the LPGA Tour players who finished in the 101st - 150th category in the CME (Order of Merit) points this past season.

Along with the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour players finishing 11th - 35th are also present, as are players from the Ladies European Tour who finished between 1st - 10th on the Order of Merit. The final group of players are those who came through the second stage of LPGA Qualifying.

Former Major winner, Sophia Popov, is amongst the 99 vying for an LPGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

LPGA TOUR Q-School Full Field

Notable Players in LPGA Final Qualifying:

NCAA Div 1 champion Adela Cernousek is one of many newly turned pros in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the picture above shows, Popov is, arguably, the most recognized name in the field, with the German claiming the 2020 AIG Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

Amongst the other big names are four-time LET winner Fosterling, as well as 2024 LET Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year winner, Tamburlini. Former European Solheim Cup players Azahara Munoz and Bronte Law are also vying for their cards.

It's not just the experienced players to look out for, as three former top amateurs in women's golf will tee it up in the form of Adela Cernousek, Zoe Campos and Julia Lopez-Ramirez. Other former amateurs to look out for are Sara Byrne, Caley McGinty and Mimi Rhodes, who were part of the victorious Team GB&I Curtis Cup side in 2024.