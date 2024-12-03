LPGA Tour Final Qualifying - All The Details You Need To Know
It's all to play for at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, as 25 players will earn LPGA Tour cards for 2025 in what promises to be an enthralling watch
Although the end of the year usually signifies the end of the golf season, for some that is the complete opposite...
Just recently, we saw players secure their playing rights on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and now it's the LPGA Tour's turn, as 99-players head to Alabama in a bid to claim one of the 25 LPGA Tour cards for 2025.
Taking place at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, specifically on the Falls and Crossings layouts, there's a lot to play for and, below, we have taken a look at the full details for you.
How Does LPGA Tour Q-School Work?
As mentioned, 99 players are present in Alabama and 25 cards are up for grabs. Format-wise, there will be a marathon 90-hole qualifying tournament running from the 5th - 9th December.
Over the five days, the top 25 finishers and ties will receive LPGA status, whilst the Epson Tour will also award five additional LPGA Tour cards through the Race for the Card at the end of the season. It's worth noting that every player who completes at least 72 holes at Q-School will earn full Epson Tour status.
What Is The Qualifying Criteria For Q-School?
For this year, the LPGA Tour has increased the number of cards available as it allows player earning LPGA Tour membership from Q-School more access into LPGA official tournaments.
In terms of who makes up the field at Q-School this week, we see the LPGA Tour players who finished in the 101st - 150th category in the CME (Order of Merit) points this past season.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
Along with the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour players finishing 11th - 35th are also present, as are players from the Ladies European Tour who finished between 1st - 10th on the Order of Merit. The final group of players are those who came through the second stage of LPGA Qualifying.
LPGA TOUR Q-School Full Field
- Chanoknan Angurasaranee
- Dottie Ardina
- Saki Baba
- Ana Belac
- Sara Byrne
- Zoe Antoinette Campos
- Adela Cernousek
- Briana Chacon
- Jennifer Chang
- Anne Chen
- Robyn Choi
- Monet Chun
- Karen Chung
- Hailee Cooper
- Daniela Darquea
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Josee Doyon
- Maria Fassi
- Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio
- Isabella Fierro
- Alexandra Forsterling
- Isi Gabsa
- Mariel Galdiano
- Sofia Garcia
- Melanie Green
- Julia Gregg
- Erika Hara
- Alice Hewson
- Becca Huffer
- Akie Iwai
- Chisato Iwai
- Julia Johnson
- Soo Bin Joo
- Sarah Kahn
- Haeji Kang
- Minji Kang
- Gurleen Kaur
- Gina Kim
- Aline Krauter
- Mina Kreiter
- Pinyada Kuvanun
- Yeji Kwon
- Ashley Lau
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Amy Lee
- Sehee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Amelia Lewis
- Heather Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Roberta Liti
- Mary Liu
- Siyun Liu
- Yu Liu
- Julia Lopez Ramirez
- Polly Mack
- Lindsey McCurdy
- Caley McGinty
- Angelica Moresco
- Benedetta Moresco
- Azahara Munoz
- Kaitlyn Papp Budde
- Kumkang Park
- Valery Plata
- Sophia Popov
- Yue Ren
- Mimi Rhodes
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Alena Sharp
- Bi Shin
- Erika Smith
- Kate Smith-Stroh
- Gigi Stoll
- Latanna Stone
- Maddie Szeryk
- Chiara Tamburlini
- Shannon Tan
- Carla Tejedo Mulet
- Kaleigh Telfer
- Gabriella Then
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Samantha Vodry
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
- Lauren Walsh
- Miranda Wang
- Dewi Weber
- Sarah White
- Suzuka Yamaguchi
- Miyu Yamashita
- Jing Yan
- Ina Yoon
- Yuri Yoshida
- Liqi Zeng
- Michelle Zhang
- Yue Zhang
Notable Players in LPGA Final Qualifying:
As the picture above shows, Popov is, arguably, the most recognized name in the field, with the German claiming the 2020 AIG Women's British Open at Royal Troon.
Amongst the other big names are four-time LET winner Fosterling, as well as 2024 LET Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year winner, Tamburlini. Former European Solheim Cup players Azahara Munoz and Bronte Law are also vying for their cards.
It's not just the experienced players to look out for, as three former top amateurs in women's golf will tee it up in the form of Adela Cernousek, Zoe Campos and Julia Lopez-Ramirez. Other former amateurs to look out for are Sara Byrne, Caley McGinty and Mimi Rhodes, who were part of the victorious Team GB&I Curtis Cup side in 2024.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'The Game Is Not Benefiting' - Influential Sponsor Calls For Men's Golf To Reunite As PGA Tour/PIF Talks Continue
Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp Dr Pawan Munjal has appealed for the men's game to come back together
By Mike Hall Published
-
Peter Uihlein Golf Swing Tips: How To Maximise Distance By Balancing Power And Control
Hitting long tee shots is a crucial skill for amateur golfers, but control is key, so we asked big-hitter Peter Uihlein to share his tips to maximise distance
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Women In Golf Awards 2024 - Meet The Winners
The third annual Women in Golf Awards recently took place at Surrey's Foxhills Golf and Country Club. Who were the winners?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Former Pro Amy Olson Says It's 'Not Right' That LPGA Founders' Work Is Being 'Hijacked' By Transgender Golfers
Olson is one of 275 players to have signed a letter addressed to the LPGA Tour which asks for a change in the circuit's gender participation policy
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ladies European Tour Winner Amy Boulden Announces Retirement
The 2020 Swiss Ladies Open winner is regarded as one of the best Welsh female golfers of her generation
By Elliott Heath Published
-
South Korean Legend Wins 65th Title Of Pro Career After Runaway Battle At Women's Australian Open
Jiyai Shin ended Ashleigh Buhai's run of Women's Australian Open victories by claiming the second of her own incredible career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The event sees some of the best men and women golfers in the world compete for a share of an eye-catching purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I'm Just Praying The Policy Gets Changed' - Pro Calls On LPGA Tour To 'Protect Female Golfers' By Reverting Gender Rules
Epson Tour golfer Olivia Schmidt spoke to the Independent Women's Forum for a documentary series called 'Tee Time: Keep Women’s Golf Female' and outlined her concerns over the current regulations set out by the LPGA Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Two-Time LPGA Tour Winner Latest To Announce Retirement
Marina Alex played her final round at the CME Group Tour Championship, joining Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing, who also called time on their full-time careers at the LPGA Tour season-closer
By Mike Hall Published
-
Emotional Lexi Thompson Shares Inspirational Message With Fans After Signing Off From Full-Time Pro Career
The American ended her 14th season as a pro at the CME Group Tour Championship and described what she hoped her lasting legacy would be...
By Jonny Leighfield Published