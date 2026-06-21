Watch The Emotional Father's Day Moment Miles Russell Subs In Dad As US Open Caddie

Miles Russell had quite the debut at the US Open, and he capped it all off by walking the final hole with his father.

The 17-year-old is the no.1-ranked AJGA player and only qualified for the US Open last week, with Charlie Woods on his bag down in Florida.

Now, he's just completed an impressive four-day stint at Shinnecock Hills, and ended the whole thing in style.

Russell's regular caddie (and swing coach) Ramon Bescansa was back on bag duty this week at Shinnecock, helping the youngster through 71 holes.

However, for the 18th on Sunday, Russell drafted in his dad, Joe, to walk the fairway and carry his bag to complete the round.

🥹Miles Russell's father, Joe, took over as caddie for his son's final walk up 18.What a Father's Day gift! pic.twitter.com/7tfHKSrjyxJune 21, 2026

It was an emotional, very fitting end to a superb week for the amateur, especially on Father's Day of all days. It is thought Joe Russell had no idea the caddie switch was happening, and it was Miles who checked with a rules official to make sure his dad was allowed to join him.

Russell shot 70 on Sunday to finish up at seven-over for the week. As things stand, he's in T40 alongside the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Michael Kim, and Ryo Hisatsune.

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He can already be proud of the fact that he's finished above the likes of Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup (both on +8), Jordan Spieth (+10), and Russell Henley (+14).

Typically speaking, the prize money at the US Open 2026 for finishing 40th would be $92,641. That will be diluted depending on how many ties there are, but sadly, Russell will not see a penny as amateurs cannot earn money at the US Open (or any competition for that matter).

Russell is heading off to Florida State University in 2027, where he will be joined by Charlie Woods. He won't win the US Open amateur gold medal this weekend, but he will walk away full of confidence and knowing that he has a very, very bright future in golf after mixing it up with the best of them at Shinnecock Hills.