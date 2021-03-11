Get to know the Scotsman, Russell Knox, a little better.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Russell Knox

Russell Knox has been a professional golfer for over 10 years, achieving several victories, including the WGC-HSBC Champions and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Scot has been a regular performer on both the European and PGA Tours for a number of seasons now, but how well do you actually know him?

Get to know Knox a little better here.

1. Russell Knox was born 21st June 1985 in Inverness, Scotland.

2. His father was born in San Diego, California and his mother was born in Inverness.

3. Growing up, Knox’s family would wear shirts with “Roo’s Crew” printed on the front to show support for the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open. This lead to him getting the nickname “Roo”.

4. The Scot relocated to the USA to attend Jacksonville University on a golf scholarship. Knox graduated with a business management degree.

5. Knox’s hobbies include table tennis, travelling and football. His favourite team is Aberdeen FC.

6. After turning professional in 2007, Knox played for four years on the Hooters and Korn Ferry Tour. He eventually earned his PGA Tour card in 2012, finishing 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Money List.

7. Knox’s sister, Diane Campbell, was a radio DJ on Scottish station Clyde 1. She has since relocated to Florida and now works in media.

8. In his debut season on the PGA Tour, Knox finished 179th in the FedEx standings. The next year he regained his PGA Tour card after finishing T6 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

9. Knox enjoyed his best season to date in 2016, when he won the WGC-HSBC Champions, becoming the first player in WGC history to win a WGC title on debut. He also became the first Scot to win a WGC event. Knox also won the Travelers Championship.

10. The Scot married Mexican tennis player Andrea Hernandez in April 2014. Andrea and her sister, Maria, own CRYOtherapy Jax, a cryotherapy recovery centre located in Jacksonville, Florida.

11. In 2018, Knox defeated Ryan Fox in a playoff to win the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. It was his first Rolex Series event victory.

12. Knox is sponsored by Srixon, Cleveland Golf, Mutual of Omaha and Vineyard Vines. The Scot uses a Ping driver, Cleveland woods and wedges, Srixon irons and a TaylorMade putter.