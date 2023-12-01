Michael Block Makes Australian Open Cut As Min Woo Lee Leads In His Bid To Go Back-To-Back Down Under

Michael Block made the cut at the Australian Open in Sydney as Min Woo Lee opened up a three-shot lead as he looks to complete a double Down Under.

PGA Championship hero Block got an invite to take part in the Australian Open at The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club, and made it count by getting through to the weekend.

Block followed up a first-round 71 with a 70 on Friday to make the cut bang on the number at two under - thanks to back-to-back birdies in his closing five holes.

It's the first cut Block has made since the PGA Championship, having failed to make the weekend in the Charles Schwab Challenge, Canadian Open and World Wide Technology Championship.

Block, who will be back on the PGA Tour next year at The American Express in January, will be delighted to have made the weekend but is a full 10 shots behind leader Lee.

The Australian shot a sparkling round of 64 to go to 12 under and lead by three from Connor Syme and Patrick Rodgers.

Lee did all the damage on a flying back nine, picking up four birdies in eight holes before finishing with an eagle on the 18th to claim a nice lead as he looks to double up.

The world No 38 from Perth won last week's Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and is now in pole position to claim back-to-back wins on the DP World Tour in his homeland.

"It's always nice to make an eagle whenever, but on the last hole, it's even nicer," said Lee.

"I didn't think that we could beat last week's crowds, but we've very nearly done it before the weekend, so it's unreal. Most of my golf has been really good because of the crowd and the support."

So good from Min Woo Lee 👏👏He's three clear heading into the weekend at the Australian Open pic.twitter.com/jHBqtmRSRwDecember 1, 2023 See more

Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Colombian Jhonattan Vegas both shot 69 to finish on eight under and in a three-way tie for fourth alongside another Australian, Sam Brazel.

England's David Horsey and Alex Fitzpatrick and Scotland's Grant Forrest are in the group of players on seven under.

Home favourites Cameron Smith and Adam Scott will both be around at the weekend but are both eight shots back on four under after a pair of 68s - meaning they'll need something special to get back into contention.

"It's going to take my best to even get close and maybe even a little bit of help," said Smith. "But there's still lots of golf left.

"I feel after how I played [on Friday] that I can still make a run at least."

It's at least an improvement on last week for Smith, who was nearly in tears after failing to make the cut at the Australian PGA Championship in his native Brisbane.