Two Years After His Colonial Tears Michael Block Shoots 68 In Pursuit Of Making Charles Schwab Challenge Cut

Two years after being left in tears after shooting 81, Michael Block put himself in good shape to make the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge after a fine first-round 68.

A big fallout from Block's 2023 PGA Championship heroics was an immediate exemption into the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial - but he shot 81-74 to miss the cut.

After rising to fame with his T15 finish and hole-in-one at Oak Hill, Block has continued to receive sponsor invites into PGA Tour tournaments - most notably at Colonial.

He played a lot better last year to shoot 72-74 but still failed to make the weekend, however this year he's started off much better and has a serious chance to make the cut.

Block's two-under round of 68 was enough to put the California club pro in T20 on the leaderboard - which is just two shots off second place.

And in fact his 68 was the same World No.1 and new PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler managed in his first round since claiming his third Major on Sunday.

Block did not get on so well at Quail Hollow, where he shot a disastrous second-round 82 to miss the cut and finish near the foot of the leaderboard on 15 over.

Missed cuts have been a theme for Block throughout his career of appearances on the PGA Tour - making just five in 33 tournaments, as he's failed to make the weekend in any of his invites since that PGA Championship fairytale run.

Block did manage to play four rounds on the DP World Tour when he got an invite to the Australian Open, as he finished T27 in Sydney in December 2023.

His last made cut in a regular PGA Tour tournament was back at the 2015 Barbasol Championship, where he finished 71st.

He'll now hope he can back up his opening 68 with a solid enough round to make his first PGA Tour cut since his new-found fame, and prove that he can mix it with the pros after all.