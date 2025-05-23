Two Years After His Colonial Tears Michael Block Shoots 68 In Pursuit Of Making Charles Schwab Challenge Cut
Two years after shooting a tearful 81, Michael Block conquered his Colonial demons with an opening round of 68 putting him on course to make the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge
Two years after being left in tears after shooting 81, Michael Block put himself in good shape to make the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge after a fine first-round 68.
A big fallout from Block's 2023 PGA Championship heroics was an immediate exemption into the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial - but he shot 81-74 to miss the cut.
After rising to fame with his T15 finish and hole-in-one at Oak Hill, Block has continued to receive sponsor invites into PGA Tour tournaments - most notably at Colonial.
He played a lot better last year to shoot 72-74 but still failed to make the weekend, however this year he's started off much better and has a serious chance to make the cut.
Block's two-under round of 68 was enough to put the California club pro in T20 on the leaderboard - which is just two shots off second place.
And in fact his 68 was the same World No.1 and new PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler managed in his first round since claiming his third Major on Sunday.
Block did not get on so well at Quail Hollow, where he shot a disastrous second-round 82 to miss the cut and finish near the foot of the leaderboard on 15 over.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Golf on CBS (@golfoncbs)
A photo posted by on
Missed cuts have been a theme for Block throughout his career of appearances on the PGA Tour - making just five in 33 tournaments, as he's failed to make the weekend in any of his invites since that PGA Championship fairytale run.
Block did manage to play four rounds on the DP World Tour when he got an invite to the Australian Open, as he finished T27 in Sydney in December 2023.
His last made cut in a regular PGA Tour tournament was back at the 2015 Barbasol Championship, where he finished 71st.
He'll now hope he can back up his opening 68 with a solid enough round to make his first PGA Tour cut since his new-found fame, and prove that he can mix it with the pros after all.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Want To Play Better Golf This Weekend? I Can Cure Your Slice In 60 Minutes...
So many amateurs are plagued with a slice, which hampers their scoring potential on the golf course. However, with my expert tips, I can cure you in 60 minutes
-
How To Solve Slow Play: A 12-Point Action Plan For Golfers, Greenkeepers And Club Managers
Slow play is a significant problem in golf, which we must all play our part in solving, so I decided to set out a 12-point action plan for all concerned parties
-
'We Had A Tour Where We All Played Together, And The Guys That Left, It's Their Responsibility I Think To Bring The Tours Back Together' - Scottie Scheffler On PGA Tour-LIV Golf Divide
The World No.1 is adamant that it is the LIV players' responsibility to reunite the game after leaving the PGA Tour
-
Hogan’s Alley: Why Ben Hogan Is Synonymous With Colonial Country Club
Colonial Country Club is known as Hogan's Alley, with the World Golf Hall of Famer claiming a record five victories around its layout
-
As Well As $1.8 Million, This Week's Charles Schwab Challenge Champion Also Wins A 1992 Land Rover Defender. Here's Why...
Throughout the history of the Charles Schwab Challenge, the winner has not just received a trophy and tartan jacket, but also a very special motor vehicle
-
4 Players Withdraw From Charles Schwab Challenge As DP World Tour Player Lands Sponsor Exemption
Several star names have pulled out of the Charles Schwab Challenge already, with one player turning down a European return to make his latest PGA Tour start
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where some big names compete for a sizeable purse
-
The List Of Perks The Winner Gets At The Charles Schwab Challenge Shows Why Colonial Event Is One Of The PGA Tour's Best
As well as the usual money and ranking points, there are some very cool and historic perks that come with a win at Colonial Country Club