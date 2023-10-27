Michael Block Gives Honest Verdict On Why He Doesn’t Play On The PGA Tour
Michael Block explains why he's not playing on the PGA Tour, saying that even his very best form would not be good enough to win
Michael Block has explained why he's not tried his luck on the PGA Tour, admitting that even his "A+ game" wouldn't be enough to win in the big league.
Block had the week of his life at Oak Hill in the PGA Championship this year, finishing T15, playing alongside both Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose and also hitting a hole-in-one.
It was a golfing fairytale for the ages and led to Block getting invites to play at the Charles Schwab Challenge and Canadian Open on the PGA Tour - where he missed the cut in both.
Block is now a well-known name around the world of golf, and more invitations may follow, but the 47-year-old has no intention of pursuing a full-time career on the PGA Tour.
Block told Golf Monthly in an exclusive interview that "I didn’t want to have to make six-footers to pay for my bills" as he says he's happier being the head teaching pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California than trying to make it on the PGA Tour.
And he's again explained why he's not taking on the big guns regularly, telling the First Cut podcast that if his lifetime best golf was only good enough for 15th at the PGA Championship then he'd not be good enough to win on the PGA Tour.
"I rolled the rock better than I have did in my life," Block told the First Cut podcast. "I hit short game shots I never hit in my life, I hit my irons great, I hit driver down the fairway, and I struggled to finish 15th.
"That's how good these guys on the tour are. That's 14 guys still beat me, and I brought my A+ game all around. So, that's why I'm not on the PGA Tour.
Michael Block explaining why he’s not on the PGA TOUR. @FirstCutPod Thoughts on this take? 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/fnVCWZjFIzOctober 26, 2023
"I don't want to be that guy, I don't want to have my A+ game and still finish 15th. If I have my A+ game against club professionals, I'm going to win."
There's been a mixed reaction on social media to Block's latest comments - although nowhere near as much as when he mentioned how good he'd be if he had McIlroy's length off the tee.
Block cleared up those comments, and essentially here he's basically just saying he'd prefer to be the big dog in the club pro tournaments than scrapping it out with the very best in the world.
A post shared by PGA Championship (@pgachampionship)
A photo posted by on
Block heading Down Under
Block will still have the occasional opportunity to measure his game against the big boys, and he'll have another one next month as he heads Down Under for the Australian Open.
His fame from that PGA Championship fairytale story is still opening doors for Block, after getting an invite to play in the event which starts in Sydney on 30 November.
“I am so excited to come Down Under and play the Australian Open,” Block said.
“It has been a truly unbelievable year for me, both on and off the course, and what better way to finish 2024 than to head to Australia, play some golf and see the sights of Sydney.
“I want to say thank you to Golf Australia and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia for extending me an invite and an experience that I will truly relish.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
