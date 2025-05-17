'When There’s No One Around Is When I Hit My Worst Shots' - Michael Block Reacts To Missed Cut At PGA Championship
The club pro missed the cut by 14 strokes at Quail Hollow and said after that he wished more people were following him to inspire some better play
Michael Block will not be repeating his 2023 Oak Hill magic this weekend after missing his second consecutive PGA Championship cut.
The 2023 club pro hero, who finished T15 that week and made a hole-in-one alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round, shot rounds of 75 and 82 to finish at 15-over-par.
Block was one of the 20 club pros to miss the weekend with John Somers and PGA Professional Championship winner Tyler Collet leading the way at nine-over, eight back of the cut mark.
California's Block spoke to GOLF.com after missing the cut, where he admitted that carrying his drives 270 yards and hitting into firm greens was not the recipe for success this week.
He also made some bold comments that low crowd numbers following him didn't help inspire his best golf.
“I love crowds,” Block told GOLF.com at Quail Hollow.
“That’s kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that’s when I hit my shots. I really do. I always do. It’s the weirdest thing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"When there’s no one around is when I hit my worst shots.
“That’s something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd. I just need to play a little better so it could happen.
"I could only imagine what would have happened if I would have been playing really good this week.”
Block was playing in his seventh PGA Championship this week, with his T15 in 2023 his only made cut. He has also competed in two US Opens.
The 49-year-old will be back in PGA Tour action next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial after receiving a sponsor exemption.
Club pro leaderboard at 2025 PGA Championship
- +9 John Somers
- +9 Tyler Collet
- +10 Tom Johnson
- +10 Eric Steger
- +10 Michael Kartrude
- +10 Bob Sowards
- +11 Dylan Newman
- +11 Jesse Droemer
- +11 Ryan Lenahan
- +12 Brandon Bingaman
- +13 Bobby Gates
- +13 Justin Hicks
- +13 Timothy Wiseman
- +14 Brian Bergstol
- +15 Michael Block
- +16 Nic Ishee
- +19 Andre Chi
- +19 Larkin Gross
- +22 Rupe Taylor
- +23 Greg Koch
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The Monstrous Driving Distance Numbers Bryson DeChambeau Is Recording At The PGA Championship
The US Open champion is a full 18 yards clear of the field in the driving distance category
-
Watch The PGA Championship Round Three: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play – Vegas leads, Scheffler poised
How to watch The PGA Championship on Saturday May 17, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts for Round Three at Quail Hollow.
-
The Monstrous Driving Distance Numbers Bryson DeChambeau Is Recording At The PGA Championship
The US Open champion is a full 18 yards clear of the field in the driving distance category
-
Watch The PGA Championship Round Three: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play – Vegas leads, Scheffler poised
How to watch The PGA Championship on Saturday May 17, with all the information on live streams, TV broadcasts for Round Three at Quail Hollow.
-
17 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The PGA Championship
The PGA Championship continues to throw up surprises, with some huge names not making it into the weekend's action at Quail Hollow
-
Report: Rory McIlroy Forced Into Driver Change Prior To PGA Championship
McIlroy's driver, reportedly, was deemed non-conforming by the USGA on Tuesday, with the five-time Major winner forced into a change prior to his first round
-
Shane Lowry Shows Frustration After Brutal Break At PGA Championship
Shane Lowry couldn’t hide his frustration after an appalling slice of bad luck in the second round of the PGA Championship
-
Phil Mickelson Suffers Short Game Meltdown After Taking Four Shots To Get Out Of Bunker At PGA Championship
Mickelson possesses one of the best short games in professional golf but, on Friday at the PGA Championship, the six-time Major winner had an uncharacteristic moment
-
'It Probably Doesn't Help Me At All If I'm Honest' - Max Homa Wishes He Said Less During Interviews, But Admits He's Not Going To Change
The American explained why he is often so transparent in the press room after both good and bad rounds following a sublime Friday at the PGA Championship
-
Why Does PGA Championship Contender Jhonattan Vegas Wear The MLB Logo On His Shirt?
The Venezuelan is the latest in a long line of PGA Tour pros to don the US league's logo on a piece of clothing - but why? And how did it come about?