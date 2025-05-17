'When There’s No One Around Is When I Hit My Worst Shots' - Michael Block Reacts To Missed Cut At PGA Championship

Michael Block will not be repeating his 2023 Oak Hill magic this weekend after missing his second consecutive PGA Championship cut.

The 2023 club pro hero, who finished T15 that week and made a hole-in-one alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round, shot rounds of 75 and 82 to finish at 15-over-par.

Block was one of the 20 club pros to miss the weekend with John Somers and PGA Professional Championship winner Tyler Collet leading the way at nine-over, eight back of the cut mark.

California's Block spoke to GOLF.com after missing the cut, where he admitted that carrying his drives 270 yards and hitting into firm greens was not the recipe for success this week.

He also made some bold comments that low crowd numbers following him didn't help inspire his best golf.

“I love crowds,” Block told GOLF.com at Quail Hollow.

“That’s kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that’s when I hit my shots. I really do. I always do. It’s the weirdest thing.

"When there’s no one around is when I hit my worst shots.

“That’s something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd. I just need to play a little better so it could happen.

"I could only imagine what would have happened if I would have been playing really good this week.”

Block was playing in his seventh PGA Championship this week, with his T15 in 2023 his only made cut. He has also competed in two US Opens.

The 49-year-old will be back in PGA Tour action next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial after receiving a sponsor exemption.

Club pro leaderboard at 2025 PGA Championship