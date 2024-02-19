How Much Is The Green Fee At Vidanta Vallarta?
The host venue for the PGA Tour's Mexico Open is a public course, but how much does it cost for a round?
The Mexico Open celebrates its third year as a PGA Tour event in 2024 having previously been part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. Throughout its short history on the circuit, it has been hosted at Vidanta Vallarta's Norman Signature Course.
As the name suggests, the course was designed by LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, and opened in 2016. However, unlike many PGA Tour venues, the course is open to the public.
The Norman Signature Course is located along the Ameca River with stunning views of the Sierra Madre mountains. Meanwhile, it also boasts the longest golf cart suspension bridge in the world.
The course also features a healthy amount of water as players head towards contoured greens, which are invariably guarded by some huge bunkers typical of Norman's courses. Overall, there are 15 lakes and 88 bunkers to navigate, but, helped by generous fairways, it should provide a fair challenge for any level of player, depending on which one of the four tees you use.
It's not the only course at the resort either, with the Jack Nicklaus-designed Nayar Course and par-3 10-hole course The Lakes also options. Considering its status as a PGA Tour venue, though, the Norman Signature Course is undoubtedly the main focus.
Green fees range between $195 and $270 per person per tee time depending on the time of day you play, with the lower fee applying after 2.30pm. That includes a cart and one driving range token per round. Clubs aren’t included, but there is the optio of renting a set for an additional $70.
Vidanta Vallarta Location
Staying At Vidanta Vallarta
There are six options for staying at the resort - The Estates, the Residence at Grand Luxxe, Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan and Mayan Palace.
Prices range between $13,000 and $16,650 per night at The Estates. Rates at the Residence at Grand Luxxe start at $9,760 up to $14,840, while the Grand Luxxe offers rates between $1,20 and $2,730.
You can stay at the Grand Bliss for between $750 and $1,310 per night, with fees between $650 and $1,100 per night at the Grand Mayan. The Mayan Palace charges between $430 and $730 per night.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
