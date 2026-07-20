Ryan Fox Career Earnings: How Much Has The 2026 Open Champion Won?

Ryan Fox became just the fourth New Zealander in history to win a Major when he confidently rolled in his birdie putt at the 72nd hole of The Open at Royal Birkdale to win the Claret Jug.

The moment the affable 39-year-old’s ball disappeared into the cup, he joined Bob Charles, Michael Campbell and Lydia Ko as the only other golfers from his country to win at least one of the big tournaments.

That was the PGA Tour player’s well-earned reward for a professional career that, rather than being typified by the glamour of many other Major winners, has been achieved by grinding his way to the very top of his game.

Aside from writing his name into the history books by winning one of golf’s most prestigious and historic tournaments, Fox was well-rewarded financially, with prize money of $3,200,000, boosting his career earnings considerably.

Fox became one of four New Zealanders to win a Major at The Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

But how much has he won throughout his career?

Fox turned pro in 2012, and spent those early years predominantly on the PGA Tour of Australasia with occasional appearances on other circuits including the KPGA Tour and the Japan Golf Tour.

Money lists for some of those years are not readily available, but we know he didn’t reach the top five of the highest earners of the PGA Tour of Australasia in either 2012 or 2013.

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For reference, Peter Senior topped the list in 2012 with overall earnings of $268,291 AUD (around $280,000 using the exchange rate at that time) with Adam Scott following him in 2013 with $538,620 AUD (around $500,000), so Fox’s earnings would have been significantly less than those figures.

In 2014, Fox reached fifth on the money list, earning $183,785 AUD (around $170,000). Fox also won the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit in 2019, helped by claiming victory at the DP World Tour co-sanctioned ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth. His overall earnings for the season were $307,926 AUD (around $210,000).

An early pro win for Fox came at the 2019 ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth (Image credit: Getty Images)

The title he won that year, which is included in the DP World Tour money list earnings, brought him prize money of $184,000 AUD ($131,000).

It gets far easier to track Fox’s career earnings once he began playing on the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour.

On the Challenge Tour in 2015 and 2016, Fox won twice, at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge and the Northern Ireland Open. Overall, he earned €238,923 (around $220,000) over the two years.

Considering the relatively modest sums available during Fox’s early professional years, it’s likely he wouldn’t have earned more than $1m overall.

It is when he earned his DP World Tour card that things began to take off for him.

Between 2017 and 2024, which is the year Fox first appears on the PGA Tour money list having earned his card at the end of the 2023 season, he earned over €10,500,000 (around $9,700,000) on the DP World Tour.

That haul was helped by three wins, including the Europe-based circuit's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, where he beat Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton to claim prize money of $1,530,000 – his biggest payday to that point.

Fox won over $1.5m at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Fox earned his PGA Tour card, and he didn’t take long to make his mark there either, winning over $1,300,000 in his first year on the circuit, before claiming almost $4,000,000 in 2025, largely thanks to his first two PGA Tour victories, the Myrtle Beach Classic and the RBC Canadian Open.

Following his win at The Open, Fox’s earnings for 2026 had reached $5,424,259, taking his career earnings across all circuits beyond $20m.

Ryan Fox Earnings (2015-2026): Year-By-Year