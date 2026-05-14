How Much Does It Cost To Join Aronimink Golf Club?

Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania hosts the PGA Championship in 2026, the latest big event in a string of high-profile occasions it has been at the heart of through the years.

The 2026 edition of the Major is actually the second time it has been held at Aronimink, with the 1962 tournament, which was won by Gary Player, also coming from the layout.

Other notable events it has hosted include two editions of the PGA Tour’s AT&T National, the BMW Championship in 2018 and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2020.

It’s not just those big tournaments that have given Aronimink prestige, with the layout itself carrying some serious clout.

The course opened in 1928 and was designed by the legendary Donald Ross.

That’s not entirely unusual, with the Scottish-born designer having had a hand in over 400 courses throughout his career. However, it’s undoubtedly one of his best, and something the man himself agreed with.

In 1948, he said: “I intended to make this course my masterpiece, but not until today did I realize I built better than I knew.”

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In 1996, a plaque was unveiled behind the first tee that bears the quote.

With almost 100 years of history behind it, some of the world’s biggest tournaments and a renowned designer, it won’t come as a big surprise to learn that playing Aronimink is neither straightforward nor inexpensive.

The PGA Championship heads to Aronimink for the second time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aronimink is also a private club, and an exclusive one at that, with only around 300 members. Because of that, it does not make its initiation fees public or the process of how to become a member.

Like many private golf clubs, there is likely a long waiting list and membership is either via invitation only or after being introduced by multiple current members.

It is reported that the initiation fees start at $100,000, with annual dues of $40,000. These figures seem believable for an historic and revered club like Aronimink.

For comparison, that’s significantly more than another iconic course, Augusta National, with the home of The Masters reportedly charging initiation fees of $40,000 with $10,000 in annual dues.

However, it is by no means the most expensive around.

For example, Liberty National in New Jersey reportedly has initiation fees of between $450,000 and $500,00 plus annual dues, with another New Jersey venue, Pine Valley, reportedly in a similar ballpark, with an initiation fee said to be around $500,000.

Gil Hanse made changes to Aronimink, returning it to a course closer to Donald Ross' original design (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those who are lucky enough to play the course are in for a treat, with the layout restored by Gil Hanse in recent years to something more in keeping Ross’ original design.

As a result, golfers will find his trademark turtleback greens, complex bunkering and wide fairways – and all with the knowledge that they’re playing at one of the most historic and revered courses the US has to offer.