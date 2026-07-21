Has The Major Code Of Conduct Policy Worked?

A player code of conduct policy was introduced for the Majors this year – but did it have the desired effect?

After collaboration between the governing bodies and main tours, it was decided to increase the deterrent for petulant behavior on the course.

Several players have fallen foul of the new code of conduct, with Joaquin Niemann the first to be penalized under the new system.

The Chilean was given a two-shot penalty for “serious misconduct” under rule 1.2b after throwing a club during the fog-delayed first round at the US Open.

The incident occurred on the sixth hole at Shinnecock Hills after Niemann had hit two tee shots out of bounds on the sixth hole, turning his nine into an 11 and meaning he eventually signed for an eight-over 78.

Robert MacIntyre is yet to be penalized, but he has received two official warnings. He was issued a ‘reprimand’ at the Masters in April, when he was twice seen slamming a club into the fairways and was caught swearing and gesturing with his middle finger up.

He was then given a Code of Conduct warning at The Open after slamming a club into the ground during the final round. After hitting his ball into the native area on the par-4, the Scot’s frustration spilled over.

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“I expect to get a few of them in my career,” MacIntyre said afterwards. “Yeah, I run hot. So be it.”

Explaining further, he added: “I try and toe the line, but when you feel like - when you feel you're playing a golf course that you can hit it pretty much anywhere and there's no real punishment and then you do hit one slightly off line and you get the biggest punishment you can possibly get, it's just a sore one.

“Again, I'm going to react aggressively at times. [It’s] part of my DNA.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm also received an official warning at Royal Birkdale for throwing a club during his second round.

The new policy has somewhat split opinion. Some argue it is part of professional sport at the highest level and therefore should not be punished, while others believe that as high-profile figures, there is a responsibility to set a good example. Tournament organizers would also rather see headlines made for outstanding golf, rather than something unsavory.

Whatever the case, it does seem to have reduced the number of instances of players losing their cool on the course.

From a player perspective, the main gripe seems to centre around the subjective nature of it all. For example, does it matter how far a club is thrown or is it down to whoever is enforcing the policy?

That was put to Rahm ahead of this week’s LIV Golf UK event at JCB Golf Club?

“I personally have no idea what the line is,” Rahm said. “No clue.”

He added: “I think you can all kind of understand what it may or may not be. I completely forgot about it until it happened [at The Open]. I know they issued multiple warnings over the course of the week. Yeah, it would be nice to have some clarity.”

Golf Monthly understands it is a three-strike system that carries over throughout the tournament, with a warning moving onto a two-stroke penalty and then disqualification for a third breach.

Comparing it to slow play, Rahm doesn’t think that is a fair system.

“I can give you an idea. If you get a warning for code of conduct on Thursday, that warning stays for the whole week and it doesn't reset,” Rahm said.

“You can be slow on Thursday; your group gets warned; you have time to catch up. Then you get put on the clock, and once you're on the clock you get one more warning before you get penalized.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“So you get three possible bad times amongst many others, and then when you tee off on Friday, you start from zero again. That doesn't seem very fair to me.

“How come one which is a present issue in the game that can cause slow play and affect other people, you get so many breaks, and it's completely looked over, and then in code of conduct, you don't know where the line is.

“You have no definition of what you can or cannot do, even though we understand where the limit may be, and that warning stays with you for the whole week.

“I know the different things and why they're doing it, but either make one of them a lot stricter or the other one a lot looser. Whatever you choose. But it would be nice to see them on the same line.”

Has the Major code of conduct policy worked? opinion

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

Yes, I think the new code of conduct policy has been a big success.

We've seen it used multiple times this year and the Joaquin Niemann penalty was quite ground-breaking for the sport.

The fact Jon Rahm doesn't know where the line is is probably a positive thing, as it may dissuade him to throw a club or wedge a club into the ground during a particularly testing moment in fear of being sanctioned.

If it said 'You can lightly hit your club into the ground' or 'swear quietly' then players would probably cross the line. The fact it is open to interpretation is good.

Whether they like it or not, players are role models that are watched by children who play the sport themselves, so this new policy ensures they do a better job of setting a good example to follow.

I think player behavior was starting to cross the line a bit too much in recent years, and after four Majors in 2026 I certainly feel like we've seen less club throwing, swearing and scenes of pros lashing out in anger.

Niemann's penalty will have resonated with players, I feel, as a two-stroke penalty during one of the four biggest tournaments of the year is very costly.

The governing bodies have done very well in quietly bringing this in.

Do you agree? Join the conversation in the comments section below