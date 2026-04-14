I Attended My First Masters And It Didn't Disappoint... Here Are 17 Takeaways From One Of The Best Weeks Of My Life

As I sit and write this article from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, I look back and reflect on attending my first Masters at Augusta National.

Since working towards becoming a sports writer, it's a goal I've always strived for. The Masters is one of the most exclusive sports events in the world, and to say I've been to one has always been on my bucket list.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In all honesty, I'm very proud. Not many get the chance to attend a Masters as a patron, let alone work behind the scenes in the media at one.

Article continues below

No doubt, when I touch down in the UK, I'll have many asking me questions and, to help prepare myself for the barrage, I've decided to note down some of the key takeaways and memories from one of the best weeks of my life.

From the golf course to Rory McIlroy's victory, and even the running of Augusta National's toilets, a lot has stood out this week and I've penned my thoughts below...

Rory McIlroy's Win

Every golf fan has a golf idol and, for me growing up, mine was Rory McIlroy.

Watching him lift Major after Major in the 2010s was inspiring and, to see him slip on a Green Jacket in person, is something I won't forget.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Augusta National Is The Star Of The Show

Usually, when attending golf events, you are looking out for certain players.

At The Masters, you're there for the golf course.

The manicured turf, the undulations, the attention to detail, everything at Augusta National is perfect and, quite rightly, it's the reason why a ticket is the must-have item.

No More Bread

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, the food offerings are second to none, but I've had so many sandwiches this week that I've paid for several baker's holidays.

Egg salad, pimento cheese, classic chicken, these are some of the menu items I've devoured and, although they are very tasty, I will be consuming Gaviscon on the daily to recover.

Name A Golf Brand, Or Course Logo, And You'll Find It At Augusta

Attending a Masters is every golf fan's dream and, consequently, patrons are dressed to the nines for the special occasion.

I've never seen so many exclusive course logos on show at Augusta National, nor have I seen so many premium golf brands.

Cypress Point, Loro Piana, Seminole, you name a brand or course and, chances are, you'll spot it among the patrons of Augusta.

It Really Is That Hilly

Everyone says it, so I thought it was only right to put it in my Masters round-up.

Yes, Augusta National really is that hilly. The drop from the 10th tee to the 10th green wouldn't look out of place on a ski slope.

Certainly, I wish I was a few pounds lighter as I tackled the hills in Georgia.

No Phone Policy

No phones are allowed at The Masters and, if this precedent was followed by every tournament, then it would be so much better.

Players address their ball and a hush falls over the course. Patrons are solely focused on the shot and nothing else. Pure, pure bliss!

Back-To-Front

Experience showed at Augusta National and, given the severity of the greens, it's no surprise players often think, and play the course, from green-to-tee.

The precision needed to attack the pins is immense. You're either a few inches away from making a birdie or a bogey... the margins are that fine!

Merchandise Madness

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As I alluded to in another piece I wrote this week, some patrons spend nearly five figures in the gift shop and it's obvious why.

My brain wasn't quite prepared for what it would entail, but it's probably the most enjoyable, albeit chaotic, shopping experience I'll ever have.

My suggestion would be do a lap of the shop before buying. There's so much to choose from that you're likely going to miss something, so remain vigilant.

These Guys Are Good

Quite an obvious one this, but these individuals are incredible at golf.

The strike and sound off the club is completely different, the flight is laser-like, the touch around the green exemplary.

Until you see these golfers in real life, you can't comprehend how easy they make the game look.

"Stalls On The Wall"

Everything is efficiently run at Augusta National... even if you need to use the bathroom!

Walking in, you're either met with the phrase "stalls on the wall" or "front nine and back nine," which you can probably guess what they mean.

Going to other events, it can take a while to use the toilet but, at Augusta National, I don't think I've ever seen such speed.

It's A Great Viewing Course

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A bit of a segue here, but I couldn't believe how easy it was to walk Augusta National, and I couldn't believe how much of a good viewing course it is.

On so many occasions you can see players hit into the green on one hole, tee off on another hole and then putt out on another.

It's an unbelievable viewing course which only adds to the appeal.

Everyone Is Very Friendly

The patrons are there to watch golf and, because phones aren't allowed, you drum up plenty of conversations with those around you as you wait for groups to play through.

What's more, the workers who are there are all extremely friendly, often greeting you as you enter the shop or other facilities on sight.

You Wouldn't Guess Its Location

I drove to the media center all week along Washington Road and, personally, it's my cup of tea.

Overlooking that, though, I can't quite believe one of the best and most iconic courses in the world is located here.

Driving in, it's surrounded by various shops, roads and restaurants but, in the middle of it all, is this beacon of shining light. Augusta National.

Days Go Quickly

One recommendation is to bring a watch with you if you ever attend The Masters.

Having no phone, or clocks dotted around the course, you lose all sense of time and it's surprising just how quickly the day goes when you're watching golf in the sun.

In all honesty, the week itself was a bit of a blur. I'd arrive at the media center around 6.30am and, all of a sudden, it'd be 8pm. Time flies when you're having fun, I guess.

My Support Of Haotong Li Has Only Increased

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've always been a fan of Li's as he isn't afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve, with some of his one-liners cracking me up.

He endured an horrific final round at Augusta National, but prior to that he was firing superbly, even though he was battling a case of illness.

Watching him for the first round, as well as for a period of the second and third, his stock has only risen following The Masters and, quite frankly, good on him

The Augusta Roars

For the last hour of the championship I placed myself around the 18th green and, sat watching the final groups, it was so exciting hearing the roars at Augusta.

Noise travels fast, with cheers and jeers being spread when players made moves or dropped shots.

The addition of watching the big scoreboard on the last being changed only heightened the drama, and it was epic knowing what could be playing out in the final stages.

If You're A Golf Fan You've Got To Go

My last point may be an obvious one, but if you are a golf fan you must attend, or at least try, at some point.

I had many friends on various group chats messaging me, and my response was 'if you're on the fence about going then get off that fence and do it!'

Okay, it's one of the hardest tickets to get in sport, but if you can then you won't regret it. The overall experience is one that will last a lifetime.