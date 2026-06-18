Who Has Won The Most USGA Titles?
Along with the US Open the USGA runs a variety of iconic pro and amateur championships, but who has collected the most titles in history? There's two familiar names leading the way.
The US Open is the pinnacle of the pro game for the United States Golf Association (USGA), but there are a few other championships for both men and women, pro and amateur, that've been won by the game's legends over the years.
The USGA was formed way back in 1894 by five founding clubs and today helps form the rules of golf alongside the R&A.
And there's a host of tournaments for both pros and amateurs that the USGA runs - such as the US Open, US Women's Open, US Senior Open and US Senior Women's Open for the cream of the professional ranks.
Then there's the US Amateur, Senior and Junior Championships for males and females, plus the Mid-Amateur for those 'career amateur' golfers who aren't the young guns on the fast track to becoming pros.
Throw in the four-ball team competitions and there's plenty of trophies to be won through all phases of a golfer's journey through the game.
But although there's so many various competitions, there are some hugely familiar names at the top of the list of winners of USGA titles.
As both Tiger Woods and Bobby Jones top the standings for multiple USGA winners, with Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner the top female on the list as Jack Nicklaus, of course, is not too far behind.
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You'll find most of the top winners come from further back in golfing history, when progress from the amateur to the paid ranks was not as swift as it is today - where the likes of the PGA Tour University can fast track players directly onto the PGA Tour and the professional game.
That means many top young amateur stars are unable to hoover up as many USGA titles as their predecessors did before entering the cut and thrust world of the pro game - with just then the US Open and later Senior Opens to shoot for.
With Tiger Woods still active, there is a good chance he may be able to take the top spot with a 10th USGA title. The 15-time Major winner, who has three US Junior Amateurs, three US Amateurs and three US Opens, turned 50 in December and is now eligible for the US Senior Open.
Here's how the top of the USGA charts looks...
Most USGA titles in history
Name
Titles
Events
Bobby Jones
9
US Open (1923, 1926, 1929, 1930)
Tiger Woods
9
Jr Amateur: 1991, 1992, 1993;
JoAnne Carner
8
Girls' Jr: 1956
Jack Nicklaus
8
US Amateur: 1959, 1961
Anne Quast
7
Women's Amateur: 1958, 1961, 1963
Ellen Port
7
Women's Mid-Am: 1995, 1996, 2000, 2011
Carole Semple Thompson
7
Women's Amateur: 1973
Glenna Collett
6
Women's Amateur: 1922, 1925, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1935
Hollis Stacy
6
Girls' Jr: 1969, 1970, 1971
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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