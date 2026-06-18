Who Has Won The Most USGA Titles?

The US Open is the pinnacle of the pro game for the United States Golf Association (USGA), but there are a few other championships for both men and women, pro and amateur, that've been won by the game's legends over the years.

The USGA was formed way back in 1894 by five founding clubs and today helps form the rules of golf alongside the R&A.

And there's a host of tournaments for both pros and amateurs that the USGA runs - such as the US Open, US Women's Open, US Senior Open and US Senior Women's Open for the cream of the professional ranks.

Then there's the US Amateur, Senior and Junior Championships for males and females, plus the Mid-Amateur for those 'career amateur' golfers who aren't the young guns on the fast track to becoming pros.

Throw in the four-ball team competitions and there's plenty of trophies to be won through all phases of a golfer's journey through the game.

But although there's so many various competitions, there are some hugely familiar names at the top of the list of winners of USGA titles.

As both Tiger Woods and Bobby Jones top the standings for multiple USGA winners, with Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner the top female on the list as Jack Nicklaus, of course, is not too far behind.

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You'll find most of the top winners come from further back in golfing history, when progress from the amateur to the paid ranks was not as swift as it is today - where the likes of the PGA Tour University can fast track players directly onto the PGA Tour and the professional game.

That means many top young amateur stars are unable to hoover up as many USGA titles as their predecessors did before entering the cut and thrust world of the pro game - with just then the US Open and later Senior Opens to shoot for.

With Tiger Woods still active, there is a good chance he may be able to take the top spot with a 10th USGA title. The 15-time Major winner, who has three US Junior Amateurs, three US Amateurs and three US Opens, turned 50 in December and is now eligible for the US Senior Open.

Here's how the top of the USGA charts looks...

Most USGA titles in history