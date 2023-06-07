McIlroy Claims LIV European Ryder Cup Qualification Is A 'Moot Point'

The conversation about whether LIV golfers should play in the Ryder Cup has been a big talking point since Brooks Koepka's PGA Championship victory in May and, following the news that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Public Investment Fund will merge, that topic has somewhat sprung up again.

Rory McIlroy, who spoke in a press conference at the Canadian Open on Wednesday, following the merger news, was asked just that very question and, in typical McIlroy fashion, his answer was somewhat straight, with the four-time Major winner calling it a "moot point."

Back in April, the DP World Tour won a hearing against LIV Golf players. Following the Sports Resolutions arbitration hearing result, multiple players from the DP World Tour resigned their memberships to avoid further fines and sanctions. The resignations included the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia, who will now not be able to ever serve as either Team Europe's captain or vice captains.

Since the merger was announced, it is still unclear as to whether these rules may change but, speaking at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, McIlroy stated: "I don't think it changes," in regard to the ruling that players must be members of the DP World Tour to qualify for the European Ryder Cup side.

"The ruling in that arbitration court meant that the European Tour can uphold the rules and regulations and sanction people for leaving the Tour, for harming the Tour," McIlroy explained. "Again, I think it's a moot point, because all those guys have resigned their membership. If you're not a member of the European Tour you can't play the Ryder Cup. So to me it's a moot point."

McIlroy was paired alongside LIV golfer, Ian Poulter, twice during the 2021 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although European LIV players can't play in the Ryder Cup, it is a different story over the pond, with American LIV players still able to qualify for their team, albeit in a slim number of ways.

Players earn one point for every $1,000 made in a PGA Tour event and two points per $1,000 won at Majors, with the top six players in the standings after the BMW Championship in August then automatically qualifying for Team USA. Currently, Koepka sits in second, following a runner-up finish at the Masters, and a victory at the PGA Championship.

The Ryder Cup gets underway at Marco Simone Country Club at the end of September, with even McIlroy himself believing that Koepka "deserves" a spot on the USA team. Along with McIlroy, Brad Faxon has also argued that the LIV golfer should be featuring in Zach Johnson's side.