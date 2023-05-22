Brooks Koepka Moves Up To Second In Ryder Cup Points' List

After three appearances on Team USA's Ryder Cup team, it seemed that Brooks Koepka's chances of appearing in another US side were over after his move to the LIV Golf League. However, following an incredible run in Major events, the 33-year-old has put his name firmly in the rear view mirror of captain, Zach Johnson.

Koepka, who picked up a fifth Major title at the 2023 PGA Championship, looks to be back in his imperious form, especially after a runner-up finish at the Masters and a second victory on the LIV Golf circuit in Orlando. Certainly, with just four months until the Ryder Cup tees off in Italy, he sits second in the automatic standings for Marco Simone.

Koepka has been part of two victorious Ryder Cup sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the American can't play in PGA Tour events, due to his move to LIV in 2022, he can still participate in all four Majors and, given his results in the first two of 2023, it's going to be hard to stop Koepka, who sits comfortably inside the top 6.

You may wonder how the system works. Well, for every $1000 earned in a Major, players will receive two points, whilst one point is handed out in normal Tour events for every $1000 secured. From there, the top six will secure an automatic spot in the USA's Ryder Cup side, with captain Johnson selecting six other players to complete the 12.

Already, captain Johnson has said that LIV players will be on the team if they qualify, with the two-time Major winner stating: "Yeah, he's on the team. He's got direct ownership in that, absolutely." However, Johnson didn't admit whether he'd be comfortable with LIV golfers on his 12-man team come September.

Koepka celebrates his win at the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the possibility of a fourth Ryder Cup, Koepka explained that: "It would be awesome to represent the United States, anytime we do it, it's always fun. But I'm not focused on it. It's not, like, my first thought when I go play well this week. If I handle my business out here, everything will take care of itself."

Currently, the standings feature the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Koepka, Schauffele, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay but, with plenty of elevated events and two Majors to go, that will likely all change.

The main priority for the American side though is retaining the cup, something they haven't done since 1993, with the victory at the Belfry also the last time they won on European soil.