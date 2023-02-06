Max Homa And Billy Horschel Latest To Join Woods And McIlroy's TGL
The duo join seven other players confirmed for the tech-focused league, which starts next January
After being launched last August, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-focused golf league, TGL, is rapidly gaining momentum, and has now confirmed half of its participants with the additions of Max Homa and Billy Horschel.
The news comes hot on the heels of last week’s announcement that US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick would join the founders, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa for the league, which is being launched by McIlroy and Woods’ TMRW Sports in conjunction with the PGA Tour and begins next January.
Following the announcement, Woods welcomed the pair, who were teammates during last year's Presidents Cup, with a Twitter message reading: “The @TGL roster continues to get even stronger, with the most recent additions of @maxhoma23 and @BillyHo_Golf. Welcome to the league boys.”
The @TGL roster continues to get even stronger, with the most recent additions of @maxhoma23 and @BillyHo_Golf. Welcome to the league boys. https://t.co/jZuwcmJPhgFebruary 6, 2023
Unlike the other confirmed participants, neither Homa nor Horschel has a Major win, but they still boast impressive pedigrees. Homa has racked up six PGA Tour wins in less than four years, including the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in his most recent appearance. Meanwhile, he currently stands at a career-high World No.12. Horschel isn’t too far behind Homa, at World No.19, and has one more PGA Tour win, albeit over a longer timeframe, with his most recent victory coming last June in the Memorial Tournament. He was also the 2014 FedEx Cup champion.
On his involvement in the league, Homa wrote on Twitter: “Thanks for having me! Stoked to join TGL and be a part of this exciting new format that will introduce the game to a whole new set of fans.”
Thanks for having me! Stoked to join TGL and be a part of this exciting new format that will introduce the game to a whole new set of fans #golf https://t.co/xElqVtPbV6February 6, 2023
The competition will feature will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players in head-to-head 18-hole match play competition on a virtual course. Meanwhile, the tournaments will be played on prime-time TV in two-hour slots in 15 regular-season matches followed by the semi-finals and final. The action will take place in a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
