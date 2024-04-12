Who Gives The Green Jacket If There's A Back-To-Back Winner Of The Masters?
Traditionally, the previous winner of The Masters hands the new champion the Green Jacket - here's what happens when there's a back-to-back winner
One of the many traditions of The Masters is reserved for the winner when he receives the Green Jacket from the previous year’s champion. But what happens when the player who won it the previous year retains his title?
Considering the long history of The Masters, which began way back in 1934, it is perhaps surprising that the issue has only presented itself on the three occasions - in 1966, 1990 and 2002, when back-to-back champions were crowned at Augusta National.
On the first of those occasions, Jack Nicklaus retained his title following a playoff with Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer – but who would hand him the Green Jacket? That was answered by Masters co-founder Bobby Jones, who suggested Nicklaus himself should perform the honor, which he duly did, with chairman Clifford Roberts looking on.
By the time Nick Faldo became the second player to complete back-to-back Masters titles when he beat Raymond Floyd after two extra holes in 1990, it had been decided that the Augusta National chairman would take on the role, and that year, the honor fell to Hord Hardin, who was chairman between 1980 and 1991.
A dozen years after that, Tiger Woods became the third and most recent player to win consecutive Masters titles when he beat Retief Goosen by three shots, leaving the fifth Augusta National chairman Hootie Johnson, who served between 1998 and 2006, to hand him the Green Jacket.
It speaks volumes about the difficulty of winning The Masters back-to-back that since then, there has only really been one occasion where a defending champion has come close to retaining the title.
Back in 2016, Jordan Spieth had seemed primed for successive Masters wins heading into the final round with a lead of one. It looked a near-certainty after his opening nine holes on Sunday, too, where Spieth opened up a five-shot lead. However, it all went wrong on the crucial back nine, which included a quadruple bogey, as Danny Willett eventually won by three.
That left Spieth with the unenviable role of placing the Green Jacket on Willett's shoulders, when he must have been wondering how he wasn't the one receiving it from then chairman Billy Payne.
Eventually, the list of back-to-back winners will surely be added to, but will it happen in 2024, with current chairman Fred Ridley tasked with giving Jon Rahm the Green Jacket, or will the long wait go on?
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
