Keegan Bradley Makes Second Hole-In-One Of 2025 At Another Iconic Venue

Keegan Bradley made an ace in the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass - and it's not the only iconic venue he's achieved it at this year

Images of Keegan Bradley&#039;s hole in on at The Players Championship
Keegan Bradley made his second hole-in-one of 2025 at The Players Championship
(Image credit: X @PGATour)
Keegan Bradley made an ace during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

The Team USA Ryder Cup captain began the day all but out of contention for the title at two-under, 10 behind overnight leader J. J. Spaun.

Going off in the first group and from the first tee, Bradley couldn’t make significant inroads into that gap over the front nine with birdies on just the second and ninth as his challenge faded. However, he still had a big moment of magic up his sleeve.

At the 13th tee in rainy and windy conditions on a day when tee times were moved up to try and ensure a Sunday finish, Bradley judged his shot to perfection, watching as his ball landed a few feet right of the hole before taking a second bounce and rolling in.

Naturally, that led to jubilation from the watching fans as well as high fives all round from Bradley and the others around the tee box.

That moved Bradley to six-under for the tournament but still some way off the top of the leaderboard, with his first win of the season remaining out of reach.

Despite that, in other ways, Bradley is having an eventful time of it this year. His ace at TPC Sawgrass wasn’t even his first of the season. He also made a hole-in-one - and at another iconic venue - on the third hole of his final round of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.

Keegan Bradley during the Genesis Invitational

The first hole-in-one of Bradley's season came at the Genesis Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then briefly dragged himself into contention for the title at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational when he broke the Bay Hill front nine scoring record with a 29. However, he eventually finished T5, four behind winner Russell Henley.

Bradley’s latest moment of brilliance was the first hole-in-one at this year’s Players Championship and the fourth ace of his PGA Tour of his career. It was also the 13th at the hole during The Players Championship, and the 44th in the tournament’s history.

It’s not just the PGA Tour where Bradley has made headlines this year. He was also a regular for Boston Common Golf in its maiden TGL season, while he went viral thanks to an infamous Ryder Cup rallying cry at the Presidents Cup that was aired in the third season of Netflix docuseries Full Swing.

With his captaincy of the US Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black to come in September, Bradley’s memorable year appears to be just getting started.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

