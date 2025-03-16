Keegan Bradley Makes Second Hole-In-One Of 2025 At Another Iconic Venue

Keegan Bradley made an ace during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

The Team USA Ryder Cup captain began the day all but out of contention for the title at two-under, 10 behind overnight leader J. J. Spaun.

Going off in the first group and from the first tee, Bradley couldn’t make significant inroads into that gap over the front nine with birdies on just the second and ninth as his challenge faded. However, he still had a big moment of magic up his sleeve.

At the 13th tee in rainy and windy conditions on a day when tee times were moved up to try and ensure a Sunday finish, Bradley judged his shot to perfection, watching as his ball landed a few feet right of the hole before taking a second bounce and rolling in.

Naturally, that led to jubilation from the watching fans as well as high fives all round from Bradley and the others around the tee box.

KEEGAN BRADLEY ACE!!! pic.twitter.com/Ul1AyOoMCMMarch 16, 2025

That moved Bradley to six-under for the tournament but still some way off the top of the leaderboard, with his first win of the season remaining out of reach.

Despite that, in other ways, Bradley is having an eventful time of it this year. His ace at TPC Sawgrass wasn’t even his first of the season. He also made a hole-in-one - and at another iconic venue - on the third hole of his final round of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.

The first hole-in-one of Bradley's season came at the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

He then briefly dragged himself into contention for the title at last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational when he broke the Bay Hill front nine scoring record with a 29. However, he eventually finished T5, four behind winner Russell Henley.

Bradley’s latest moment of brilliance was the first hole-in-one at this year’s Players Championship and the fourth ace of his PGA Tour of his career. It was also the 13th at the hole during The Players Championship, and the 44th in the tournament’s history.

It’s not just the PGA Tour where Bradley has made headlines this year. He was also a regular for Boston Common Golf in its maiden TGL season, while he went viral thanks to an infamous Ryder Cup rallying cry at the Presidents Cup that was aired in the third season of Netflix docuseries Full Swing.

With his captaincy of the US Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black to come in September, Bradley’s memorable year appears to be just getting started.