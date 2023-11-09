Tour Pro Reveals ‘Conversations’ With Multiple LIV Golf Teams

Andy Ogletree has revealed that he is already in discussions ahead of his full-time return to LIV Golf in 2024 and compared the decision to that of a teenager choosing their college golf destination.

Ogletree looks set to confirm his place back in LIV Golf after a stellar season on the Asian Tour. The American has won three International Series events this season and sits top of the International Series Order of Merit, with the number one guaranteed a spot in LIV's third season.

The 25-year-old was part of LIV's inaugural 2022 event in London but finished last and was not retained as a full member of the 54-hole league as other big names joined.

He has been an injury reserve - playing for Crushers GC and Majestics GC at points during the 2023 season - but is now set for a permanent spot on the lucrative tour.

And now, with the LIV transfer window opening, Ogletree revealed he has already been having discussions with prospective teams.

"I've been in conversations with a couple of different teams, so, I'm trying to figure out which team fits best for me,” he said speaking at the Hong Kong Open.

“And my conversations have been more about which team I'm going to be on, not so much of the movement of everything. You know, it's a really exciting time for me, and it's going to be a really big decision for me going forward of which team that I want to be on."

Ogletree's past year has seen him return to the kind of form that saw him win the 2019 US Amateur at Pinehurst in his senior year. As such, the American intends to make a decision with his long-term future in mind, leaning on the experience of choosing a college at age 18.

"Hopefully, I'll be on that team for a long time so look at it like a college golf choice," the Georgia Tech two-time All-American said. "Which team do you want to be on? Which team do you see yourself with and which team gives you the best chance of playing the best golf

“You have to look at it from a massive lens, you have to look at how the team travels and how the team stays and what's provided from the team from a physio standpoint and a training standpoint."

LIV's team aspect has been a feature of the league that has come under the spotlight this year, especially with Brooks Koepka and Matt Wolff's publically strained relationship at Smash GC. To that end, Ogletree is keen to ensure he finds the right personnel for his return to a team environment.

“Obviously, the team dynamic goes into it as well," he ended. "Which players are going to be surrounded by every day and how teams like to go about their business.

"Some teams like to play together a lot, some teams do their own thing. And obviously, there's a marketing aspect as well that you have to look at. So trying to take it all into consideration and just see which one's best for me.

“It's a big decision."