LIV Golf Promotions Format And Full Field

The regular 2023 LIV Golf season may be over, but there's still one more huge LIV tournament to be played before the end of the year.

LIV Golf Promotions will be played over 8-10 December at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, with three spots up for grabs for its 2024 rosters.

The controversial 54-hole circuit has faced criticism since its inception that it was a closed shop with players unable to earn their way onto the lucrative tour.

However, the league has moved to remedy some of these concerns via the introduction of a relegation and promotion system.

LIV Golf Promotions Format

Chase Koepka is one of three withdrawals from the field after being relegated from the 2023 LIV Golf League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament will see LIV move away from its traditional 54-hole format to a 72-hole event, although the event will still be hosted across three days.

The top 20 from the first round will advance to Saturday's second round, at which point the scores will reset.

Stage two will see the introduction of more players who automatically qualified for that stage, including three of the four relegated LIV players from the 2023 season - Jed Morgan, James Piot and Sihwan Kim.

Brooks Koepka's brother Chase is one of three withdrawals from the field, along with Victor Dubuisson and Lee Chieh-po.

Following another 18 holes, the top 20 will advance to the final day of competition, where the scores once again reset for a 36-hole shootout.

The top three will earn LIV cards as well as prize money of $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Those who finish between fourth and tenth will earn exemptions for all 2024 events on the Asian Tour's International Series.

LIV Golf Promotions Field

LIV announced the full field for LIV Golf Promotions on 30 November.

More than 70 players will tee it up in the Middle East in pursuit of the three coveted places in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

LIV Promotions field - Round one players:

Jeff Overton played in the 2010 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jaco Ahlers

Bobby Bai

Lachlan Barker

Zach Bauchou

Austin Bautista

Lucas Bjerregaard

Gregory Bourdy

Miguel Carballo

Luis Carrea

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Andrew Dodt

Jaewoong Eom

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

Ryan Griffin (a)

Jeongwoo Ham

Seungsu Han

Scott Hend

Berry Henson

Kazuki Higa

David Horsey

Jazz Janewattananond

Brendan Jones

Chanmin Jung

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Kyungnam Kang

Max Kennedy (a)

Taichi Kho

Phachara Khongwatmai

Bio Kim

Ronan Kleu

Karandeep Kochhar

Guntaek Koh

Jinchiro Kozuma

Junghwan Lee

Richard T. Lee

Taehee Lee

Steve Lewton

Luis Masaveu (a)

Kyongjun Moon

Kerry Mountcastle

Zach Murray

Jeff Overton

Turk Petit

Settee Prakongvech

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Ryan Ruffels

Poom Saksansin

Micah Lauren Shin

Travis Smyth

Joel Stalter

Kyle Stanley

Chris Stroud

Sarit Suwannarut

Miguel Tabuena

Nitithorn Thippong

Braden Thornberry

Martin Trainer

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Kevin Yuan

LIV Promotions field - Round two players:

Former PGA champion Jason Dufner will enter LIV Golf Promotions in round two (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Ben Campbell

Laurie Canter

Kevin Chappell

Gunn Charoenkul

Jason Dufner

Sihwan Kim

Jed Morgan

Wade Ormsby

James Piot

Kalle Samooja

Kieran Vincent

Sampson-Yunhe Zheng (a)

LIV Golf Promotions Prize Money