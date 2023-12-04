LIV Golf Promotions Format And Full Field
There's a lot to play for at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates
The regular 2023 LIV Golf season may be over, but there's still one more huge LIV tournament to be played before the end of the year.
LIV Golf Promotions will be played over 8-10 December at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, with three spots up for grabs for its 2024 rosters.
The controversial 54-hole circuit has faced criticism since its inception that it was a closed shop with players unable to earn their way onto the lucrative tour.
However, the league has moved to remedy some of these concerns via the introduction of a relegation and promotion system.
LIV Golf Promotions Format
The tournament will see LIV move away from its traditional 54-hole format to a 72-hole event, although the event will still be hosted across three days.
The top 20 from the first round will advance to Saturday's second round, at which point the scores will reset.
Stage two will see the introduction of more players who automatically qualified for that stage, including three of the four relegated LIV players from the 2023 season - Jed Morgan, James Piot and Sihwan Kim.
Brooks Koepka's brother Chase is one of three withdrawals from the field, along with Victor Dubuisson and Lee Chieh-po.
Following another 18 holes, the top 20 will advance to the final day of competition, where the scores once again reset for a 36-hole shootout.
The top three will earn LIV cards as well as prize money of $200,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively.
Those who finish between fourth and tenth will earn exemptions for all 2024 events on the Asian Tour's International Series.
LIV Golf Promotions Field
LIV announced the full field for LIV Golf Promotions on 30 November.
More than 70 players will tee it up in the Middle East in pursuit of the three coveted places in the 2024 LIV Golf League.
LIV Promotions field - Round one players:
- Jaco Ahlers
- Bobby Bai
- Lachlan Barker
- Zach Bauchou
- Austin Bautista
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Gregory Bourdy
- Miguel Carballo
- Luis Carrea
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Andrew Dodt
- Jaewoong Eom
- Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano
- Ryan Griffin (a)
- Jeongwoo Ham
- Seungsu Han
- Scott Hend
- Berry Henson
- Kazuki Higa
- David Horsey
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Brendan Jones
- Chanmin Jung
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Kyungnam Kang
- Max Kennedy (a)
- Taichi Kho
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Bio Kim
- Ronan Kleu
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Guntaek Koh
- Jinchiro Kozuma
- Junghwan Lee
- Richard T. Lee
- Taehee Lee
- Steve Lewton
- Luis Masaveu (a)
- Kyongjun Moon
- Kerry Mountcastle
- Zach Murray
- Jeff Overton
- Turk Petit
- Settee Prakongvech
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Ryan Ruffels
- Poom Saksansin
- Micah Lauren Shin
- Travis Smyth
- Joel Stalter
- Kyle Stanley
- Chris Stroud
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Miguel Tabuena
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Braden Thornberry
- Martin Trainer
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Kevin Yuan
LIV Promotions field - Round two players:
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Ben Campbell
- Laurie Canter
- Kevin Chappell
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Jason Dufner
- Sihwan Kim
- Jed Morgan
- Wade Ormsby
- James Piot
- Kalle Samooja
- Kieran Vincent
- Sampson-Yunhe Zheng (a)
LIV Golf Promotions Prize Money
- 1 $200,000
- 2 $150,000
- 3 $100,000
- 4 $75,000
- 5 $50,000
- 6 $45,000
- 7 $40,000
- 8 $35,000
- 9 $30,000
- 10 $25,000
- 11-20 $17,500
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Relegated LIV Golfer Chase Koepka Withdraws From Qualifier Along With Former Ryder Cup Star
The LIV Promotions event will see the final three places in the 2024 LIV Golf League awarded - but two notable names will be missing from the field in Abu Dhabi
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘It’s Not Just The Ball’ - Lee Westwood Weighs In On Golf’s Distance Debate
The LIV Golf player thinks advancements in drivers is at least partly to blame for the issue of increased hitting distances
By Mike Hall Published