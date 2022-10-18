Mallorca Open Preview, Field And Prize Money
The last of the DP World Tour's Iberian Swing events sees last year's winner return to compete for an increased purse
After Jon Rahm’s record-equalling third title in the Spanish Open and Adrian Otaegui’s record-breaking win in last week’s Andalucia Masters, the DP World Tour’s Iberian Swing concludes with the Mallorca Open.
Last year, Dane Jeff Winther claimed his first victory in 129 attempts on the Tour during a drama-filled final round that saw him edge out three players by one shot. Winther’s performance included two rounds of 62. However, to replicate his achievements this week, he will need to do so on a different course from last year’s Golf Santa Ponsa. Son Muntaner Golf Club is this year’s host venue – a course accentuated by tricky approach shots over water towards greens frequently guarded by bunkers.
Two players who ran Winther so close last year, Pep Angles and Sebastian Soderberg, return as they hope to go one better, but the other runner-up, Spaniard Jorge Campillo, misses out. Another to miss out is LIV Golf player Patrick Reed. The American had been expected to participate, but he is no longer in the field as he prepares for next week’s LIV Golf season finale in Florida.
One of the world’s top 50 is participating this week, New Zealander Ryan Fox. The World No.25 endured a disappointing Andalucia Masters and missed the cut at Real Club de Valderrama. However, his one-shot victory in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship earlier in the month will still be fresh in his mind as he attempts to get back on track. Otaegui’s 19-under-par finish last week set a new course record over 72 holes as he won by six shots. The Spaniard is also in this week’s field as he looks to demonstrate a similar masterclass.
The Mallorca Open is a relatively new tournament on the DP World Tour circuit. Indeed, last year marked its debut. It is the last of five DP World Tour events taking place in Spain this year and each of the previous tournaments has found a Spanish winner. As a result, expectations will be on the field's homegrown talent, including Otaegui, Angles, and Rafa Cabrera-Bello, as they look to compete a clean sweep of local talent winning on home soil in 2022.
Players will compete for a purse of $2m, an increase of last year's €1m. The winner will claim $333,330. Below is a full breakdown of the field and prize money.
Mallorca Open Field 2022
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Grégory Bourdy
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- Dave Coupland
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Diego Dupin
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Grout
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Angel Hidalgo
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Espen Kofstad
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Taehee Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Jamie Mann
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Eddie Pepperell
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Niklas Regner
- Robin Roussel
- Philip Salva Montulet
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Mallorca Open Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$333,330
|2nd
|$220,220
|3rd
|$125,200
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$15,000
|36th
|$14,600
|37th
|$14,200
|38th
|$13,800
|39th
|$13,300
|40th
|$13,000
|41st
|$12,600
|42nd
|$12,200
|43rd
|$11,800
|44th
|$11,400
|45th
|$11,000
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,400
|55th
|$7,000
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,200
|58th
|$6,000
|59th
|$5,800
|60th
|$5,600
|61st
|$5,400
|62nd
|$5,200
|63rd
|$5,000
|64th
|$4,800
|65th
|$4,600
What Is The Purse For The Mallorca Open?
The tournament purse is $2 million. Of that, the winner takes home $333,330 while the runner-up will claim $220,220. The prize money on offer represents a substantial increase on last year's purse of €1m (approximately $985,000).
Who Is In The Field For The Mallorca Open?
Last year's winner Jeff Winther returns to defend his title, while World No.25 Ryan Fox is the highest-ranked player participating. The Mallorca Open is the last DP World Tour event taking place in Spain in 2022. All previous winners of the previous four tournaments have been Spanish. There will be an expectation the run will continue, with Andalucia Masters winner Adrian Otaegui among the homegrown talent in the field.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
