Patrick Reed No Longer In Mallorca Open Field

Last week, it appeared likely LIV Golf player Patrick Reed would play in the Mallorca Open at Son Muntaner Golf Club, but it has now been confirmed he will not be participating after all.

Reed is currently 80th in the DP World Tour Rankings, some way short of the 50th-place cut off to qualify for next month’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. However, the 32-year-old will no longer compete in the final tournament in the Iberian Swing this week, reducing his chances of appearing in the prestigious tournament.

As well as the opportunity to be crowned the Tour’s number one player, LIV Golf players have also been competing on the DP World Tour to gain Official World Ranking (OWGR) points pending the outcome of a hearing set for next February to determine their futures on the Tour. LIV Golf is currently unable to offer OWGR points to its players. As a result, Reed recently fell out of the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2014, and is currently World No.59.

With only one LIV Golf tournament left in its inaugural season and its bid for OWGR status ongoing, Reed’s options for accumulating points are limited. When the American signed for LIV Golf, he revealed he had resigned from the PGA Tour. However, even if he hadn't, he would have been suspended, closing that option off. Since then, Reed has played in two DP World Tour events – last month’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and the Open de France two weeks later. Elsewhere, he also competed in the Asian Tour’s LIV Golf-backed International Series event in Singapore.

Reed recently complained he was “getting hammered” in the OWGR and said: "The only thing I'll say about all of that is the longer that you have competitive golf and competition with such great players and top players, the longer they're playing events that aren't getting World Ranking points, it just makes the World Ranking system insignificant."

Whether Reed’s assessment of the OWGR's relevance is a reason he’s not competing in this week’s Mallorca Open is unclear. However, his decision not to play in the tournament suggests he's instead putting all his focus on LIV Golf's Team Championship finale in Florida the following week.