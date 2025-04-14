The DP World Tour season resumes with the first two events in China. The Volvo China Open, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, comes from Enhance Anting Golf Club in Shanghai.

There, players will compete for one of the largest purses on the circuit so far this season, $2.55m, which is a $300,000 increase on the 2024 tournament.

Back then, Adrian Otaegui claimed prize money of $382,500 for his victory over just 54 holes, but this year the winner will bank $433,500.

The event is also the penultimate in the Asian Swing section of the season, which has a separate competition, and will see the leader after next week’s Hainan Classic win a further $200,000. Currently, Keita Nakajima is leading the way, helped by runner-up finishes in his last two tournaments.

It’s not just prize money that players in the Asian Swing list are aiming for. The top three will also earn a place in the PGA Championship field, which is being held at Quail Hollow next month. Eugenio Chacarra and Richard Mansell currently occupy the other two crucial positions.

As usual, there are also world ranking points available, as well as 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points and 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Below is the prize-money payout for the Volvo China Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $433,500 2nd $280,500 3rd $160,650 4th $127,500 5th $108,120 6th $89,250 7th $76,500 8th $63,750 9th $57,120 10th $51,000 11th $46,920 12th $43,860 13th $41,055 14th $39,015 15th $37,485 16th $35,955 17th $34,425 18th $32,895 19th $31,620 20th $30,600 21st $29,580 22nd $28,815 23rd $28,050 24th $27,285 25th $26,520 26th $25,755 27th $24,990 28th $24,225 29th $23,460 30th $22,695 31st $21,930 32nd $21,165 33rd $20,400 34th $19,635 35th $18,870 36th $18,105 37th $17,595 38th $17,085 39th $16,575 40th $16,065 41st $15,555 42nd $15,045 43rd $14,535 44th $14,025 45th $13,515 46th $13,005 47th $12,495 48th $11,985 49th $11,475 50th $10,965 51st $10,455 52nd $9,945 53rd $9,435 54th $8,925 55th $8,670 56th $8,415 57th $8,160 58th $7,905 59th $7,650 60th $7,395 61st $7,140 62nd $6,885 63rd $6,630 64th $6,375 65th $6,120 66th $5,865 67th $5,610 68th $5,355 69th $5,100 70th $4,845

Who Are The Star Names In The Volvo China Open?

Former LIV Golf player Eugenio Chacarra is one of the competitors (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Adrian Otaegui claimed his last when representing Spain when he beat Guido Migliozzi by one. Seven months later, he changed his nationality to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to win an Olympic medal in the future. He returns this year hoping to become the first player to win the title back-to-back.

Overall, there are eight players in the field with DP World Tour wins this season - Elvis Smylie, Johannes Veerman, Shaun Norris, Alejandro del Rey, Dylan Naidoo, Calum Hill, Eugenio Chacarra and local star Li Haotong, who also won the tournament in 2016.

Other former champions in the field include Ashun Wu, Zhang Jin, Nicolas Colsaerts and Alexander Levy.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Volvo China Open? There is an increase of $300,000 on the 2024 edition, with players competing for an overall prize-money payout of $2.55m. The winner will receive $433,500 with the runner-up in line for a payment of $280,500.