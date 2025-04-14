Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The DP World Tour heads to the Far East for a tournament offering one of the largest purses so far this season
The DP World Tour season resumes with the first two events in China. The Volvo China Open, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, comes from Enhance Anting Golf Club in Shanghai.
There, players will compete for one of the largest purses on the circuit so far this season, $2.55m, which is a $300,000 increase on the 2024 tournament.
Back then, Adrian Otaegui claimed prize money of $382,500 for his victory over just 54 holes, but this year the winner will bank $433,500.
The event is also the penultimate in the Asian Swing section of the season, which has a separate competition, and will see the leader after next week’s Hainan Classic win a further $200,000. Currently, Keita Nakajima is leading the way, helped by runner-up finishes in his last two tournaments.
It’s not just prize money that players in the Asian Swing list are aiming for. The top three will also earn a place in the PGA Championship field, which is being held at Quail Hollow next month. Eugenio Chacarra and Richard Mansell currently occupy the other two crucial positions.
As usual, there are also world ranking points available, as well as 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points and 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.
Below is the prize-money payout for the Volvo China Open.
Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$433,500
2nd
$280,500
3rd
$160,650
4th
$127,500
5th
$108,120
6th
$89,250
7th
$76,500
8th
$63,750
9th
$57,120
10th
$51,000
11th
$46,920
12th
$43,860
13th
$41,055
14th
$39,015
15th
$37,485
16th
$35,955
17th
$34,425
18th
$32,895
19th
$31,620
20th
$30,600
21st
$29,580
22nd
$28,815
23rd
$28,050
24th
$27,285
25th
$26,520
26th
$25,755
27th
$24,990
28th
$24,225
29th
$23,460
30th
$22,695
31st
$21,930
32nd
$21,165
33rd
$20,400
34th
$19,635
35th
$18,870
36th
$18,105
37th
$17,595
38th
$17,085
39th
$16,575
40th
$16,065
41st
$15,555
42nd
$15,045
43rd
$14,535
44th
$14,025
45th
$13,515
46th
$13,005
47th
$12,495
48th
$11,985
49th
$11,475
50th
$10,965
51st
$10,455
52nd
$9,945
53rd
$9,435
54th
$8,925
55th
$8,670
56th
$8,415
57th
$8,160
58th
$7,905
59th
$7,650
60th
$7,395
61st
$7,140
62nd
$6,885
63rd
$6,630
64th
$6,375
65th
$6,120
66th
$5,865
67th
$5,610
68th
$5,355
69th
$5,100
70th
$4,845
Who Are The Star Names In The Volvo China Open?
In 2024, Adrian Otaegui claimed his last when representing Spain when he beat Guido Migliozzi by one. Seven months later, he changed his nationality to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to win an Olympic medal in the future. He returns this year hoping to become the first player to win the title back-to-back.
Overall, there are eight players in the field with DP World Tour wins this season - Elvis Smylie, Johannes Veerman, Shaun Norris, Alejandro del Rey, Dylan Naidoo, Calum Hill, Eugenio Chacarra and local star Li Haotong, who also won the tournament in 2016.
Other former champions in the field include Ashun Wu, Zhang Jin, Nicolas Colsaerts and Alexander Levy.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Volvo China Open?
There is an increase of $300,000 on the 2024 edition, with players competing for an overall prize-money payout of $2.55m. The winner will receive $433,500 with the runner-up in line for a payment of $280,500.
Who Is In The Field For The Volvo China Open?
The field includes defending champion Adrian Otaegui, who one by one a year ago, while recent DP World Tour winners competing include Dylan Naidoo, Calum Hill, former LIV golf star Eugenio Chacarra and local talent Li Haotong.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
