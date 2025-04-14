Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The DP World Tour heads to the Far East for a tournament offering one of the largest purses so far this season

Adrian Otaegui poses for a photo with the Volvo China Open trophy
Adrian Otaegui is the defending champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The DP World Tour season resumes with the first two events in China. The Volvo China Open, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, comes from Enhance Anting Golf Club in Shanghai.

There, players will compete for one of the largest purses on the circuit so far this season, $2.55m, which is a $300,000 increase on the 2024 tournament.

Back then, Adrian Otaegui claimed prize money of $382,500 for his victory over just 54 holes, but this year the winner will bank $433,500.

The event is also the penultimate in the Asian Swing section of the season, which has a separate competition, and will see the leader after next week’s Hainan Classic win a further $200,000. Currently, Keita Nakajima is leading the way, helped by runner-up finishes in his last two tournaments.

It’s not just prize money that players in the Asian Swing list are aiming for. The top three will also earn a place in the PGA Championship field, which is being held at Quail Hollow next month. Eugenio Chacarra and Richard Mansell currently occupy the other two crucial positions.

As usual, there are also world ranking points available, as well as 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points and 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Below is the prize-money payout for the Volvo China Open.

Volvo China Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$433,500

2nd

$280,500

3rd

$160,650

4th

$127,500

5th

$108,120

6th

$89,250

7th

$76,500

8th

$63,750

9th

$57,120

10th

$51,000

11th

$46,920

12th

$43,860

13th

$41,055

14th

$39,015

15th

$37,485

16th

$35,955

17th

$34,425

18th

$32,895

19th

$31,620

20th

$30,600

21st

$29,580

22nd

$28,815

23rd

$28,050

24th

$27,285

25th

$26,520

26th

$25,755

27th

$24,990

28th

$24,225

29th

$23,460

30th

$22,695

31st

$21,930

32nd

$21,165

33rd

$20,400

34th

$19,635

35th

$18,870

36th

$18,105

37th

$17,595

38th

$17,085

39th

$16,575

40th

$16,065

41st

$15,555

42nd

$15,045

43rd

$14,535

44th

$14,025

45th

$13,515

46th

$13,005

47th

$12,495

48th

$11,985

49th

$11,475

50th

$10,965

51st

$10,455

52nd

$9,945

53rd

$9,435

54th

$8,925

55th

$8,670

56th

$8,415

57th

$8,160

58th

$7,905

59th

$7,650

60th

$7,395

61st

$7,140

62nd

$6,885

63rd

$6,630

64th

$6,375

65th

$6,120

66th

$5,865

67th

$5,610

68th

$5,355

69th

$5,100

70th

$4,845

Who Are The Star Names In The Volvo China Open?

Eugenio Chacarra takes a shot during the Indian Open

Former LIV Golf player Eugenio Chacarra is one of the competitors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Adrian Otaegui claimed his last when representing Spain when he beat Guido Migliozzi by one. Seven months later, he changed his nationality to the United Arab Emirates in a bid to win an Olympic medal in the future. He returns this year hoping to become the first player to win the title back-to-back.

Overall, there are eight players in the field with DP World Tour wins this season - Elvis Smylie, Johannes Veerman, Shaun Norris, Alejandro del Rey, Dylan Naidoo, Calum Hill, Eugenio Chacarra and local star Li Haotong, who also won the tournament in 2016.

Other former champions in the field include Ashun Wu, Zhang Jin, Nicolas Colsaerts and Alexander Levy.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

