Jorge Campillo Secures Dominant Magical Kenya Open

Jorge Campillo rarely looked troubled during the final day of the Magical Kenya Open, as a five-under-par round of 66 saw him finish two shots clear of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura.

As the final day began at Muthaiga Golf Club, Campillo led by one shot from multiple-time DP World Tour winner, Robert MacIntyre. However, as the fourth round got underway, it was MacIntyre who struggled to get going and, eventually, he would fire a one-under round of 70 to finish five shots back of his playing partner.

With MacIntyre not starting well, Campillo looked to fire a few early birdies to extend the advantage but, instead of the Spaniard increasing the lead, it was Kawamura who was making inroads, with the 29-year-old carding three birdies on the bounce to move into a share of the lead.

Campillo, though, produced three consecutive birdies himself on the sixth, seventh and eighth as a short game masterclass saw the advantage extend to two. Parring the ninth, he held a three shot cushion going into the back nine, something which never looked threatened as they played their way over the remaining holes.

As the advantage stayed at three, Kawamura did, indeed, pull one back with a birdie at the 15th but, once again, Campillo responded with a birdie of his own at the par 17th. This gave him a healthy lead playing the 72nd hole.

A tap-in to secure your third Tour title 🙌 @jcampillogolf | #MagicalKenyaOpen pic.twitter.com/IOstjs5FovMarch 12, 2023 See more

With Campillo all but assured for the title, it was up to Kawamura to secure solo second and, with a birdie putt at the last dropping, he managed to leapfrog his fellow countryman, Ryo Hisatsune, and also Spaniard, Santiago Tarrio, into the runner-up spot.

That left it up to Campillo to close out a dominant display and, on the par 5 18th, that's exactly what he did, parring for a first win since the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.