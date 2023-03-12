Jorge Campillo Secures Dominant Magical Kenya Open
The Spaniard claimed a third DP World Tour title after firing a five-under-par round of 66
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Jorge Campillo rarely looked troubled during the final day of the Magical Kenya Open, as a five-under-par round of 66 saw him finish two shots clear of Japan's Masahiro Kawamura.
As the final day began at Muthaiga Golf Club, Campillo led by one shot from multiple-time DP World Tour winner, Robert MacIntyre. However, as the fourth round got underway, it was MacIntyre who struggled to get going and, eventually, he would fire a one-under round of 70 to finish five shots back of his playing partner.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
With MacIntyre not starting well, Campillo looked to fire a few early birdies to extend the advantage but, instead of the Spaniard increasing the lead, it was Kawamura who was making inroads, with the 29-year-old carding three birdies on the bounce to move into a share of the lead.
Campillo, though, produced three consecutive birdies himself on the sixth, seventh and eighth as a short game masterclass saw the advantage extend to two. Parring the ninth, he held a three shot cushion going into the back nine, something which never looked threatened as they played their way over the remaining holes.
As the advantage stayed at three, Kawamura did, indeed, pull one back with a birdie at the 15th but, once again, Campillo responded with a birdie of his own at the par 17th. This gave him a healthy lead playing the 72nd hole.
A tap-in to secure your third Tour title 🙌 @jcampillogolf | #MagicalKenyaOpen pic.twitter.com/IOstjs5FovMarch 12, 2023
With Campillo all but assured for the title, it was up to Kawamura to secure solo second and, with a birdie putt at the last dropping, he managed to leapfrog his fellow countryman, Ryo Hisatsune, and also Spaniard, Santiago Tarrio, into the runner-up spot.
That left it up to Campillo to close out a dominant display and, on the par 5 18th, that's exactly what he did, parring for a first win since the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
2023 Players Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Scottie Scheffler leads The Players Championship after three rounds. Is it his tournament to lose? Who should you be betting on when Sunday rolls around? Trent Pruit gives us his live Players Championship picks
By Trent Pruitt • Published
-
Former PGA Tour Player Reacts To His Course Record Being Broken
After Tom Hoge carded a final round 62, former course record holder, Colt Knost, reacted amusingly to the feat
By Matt Cradock • Published