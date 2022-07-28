MacIntyre Rips Howell III Over 'Money Was Not A Factor' Line

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Robert MacIntyre has urged players to “tell the truth” after Charles Howell III’s comment that he didn’t join LIV Golf for the money.

Howell, one of four players set to make their LIV debuts at the third event starting at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster tomorrow, said “money was not a factor” in his decision to join the Saudi-backed series when quizzed at the pre-event press conference. MacIntyre, never one to hide his feelings, took to Twitter to post his reaction, complete with plenty of laughing emojis.

😂😂 didn’t join for the money🙈 I don’t know a player who hasn’t joined for the money 💰💰💰 https://t.co/goAEahrDKvJuly 27, 2022 See more

The 25-year-old Scotsman said he didn’t know a player who “hadn’t joined for the money”, and while he later clarified that he had no problem with “people going and doing there(sic) own thing”, he urged them to “please tell the truth on why they’ve gone”, adding the hashtag #growingthegame.

For the record I’ve no problem people going and doing there own thing but please tell the truth on why you’ve gone #growingthegameJuly 27, 2022 See more

This isn’t the first time MacIntyre has taken to social media to give his opinion on the LIV defectors. He was said to have been present when Sergio Garcia reacted to news that he and the rest of the players who took part in LIV’s opening event at the Centurion Club near London would face sanctions.

While MacIntyre didn’t make any official comment, he tweeted: “Amazing how fast you can lose respect for someone that you’ve looked up to all your life.”

Amazing how fast you can lose respect for someone that you’ve looked up to all your life 🙈😂 #10secondrant #wecanhearyouJune 25, 2022 See more

Howell joined LIV Golf last week alongside Henrik Stenson and Jason Kokrak, and has been included in the field for the third event, starting in New Jersey on Friday. Howell will be part of the Crushers team, alongside fellow debutant Paul Casey, Shaun Norris and captain Bryson Dechambeau.

LIV this week unveiled plans for a $405million series of events for 2023, with an expansion in destinations as well as prize money. Reports have suggested that two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will be on board by then, with rumours that he will be unveiled by LIV during this week’s event.