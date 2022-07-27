'We're All In Limbo' - Casey On 'Frustrating' LIV Ryder Cup Issue

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Paul Casey begins a new chapter of his career tomorrow when he tees it up in the third LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Bedminster, New Jersey. However, the prospect of that wasn’t enough to prevent him airing his frustration on the status of future Ryder Cup eligibility.

Casey admits he signed-up for the Saudi-backed Series with his eyes open and accepts any decision either way will be taken out of his hands. He said: “I was aware of the ramifications of my decision. You know, and I guess it's not - the rules and decisions that are going to be put in place are out of my hands. I would still love to be a part of that, but if I'm not, then I guess there's nothing I can do. I'm not going to - yeah, I'd love to be a part of it.”

Casey has a long, successful history as part of European Ryder Cup teams, and has been on the winning team four out of the five times he’s appeared. That's something he hopes to continue in the future. He said: “I'm actually not sure what to tell you because it's such an amazing thing. Some of the moments I've had, some of the teams I've been a part of, even the bad moments, they're just amazing. To know that there's a possibility that a lot of us are going to miss out on that, I'm not sure what to tell you yet because I guess we don't know. Right now we're all in limbo, which is a bit frustrating. Yeah, I don't know.”

There has been debate surrounding whether any LIV Golf players would be allowed to compete in next year’s tournament since the first event in June. Back then, one player from the original intake, Graeme McDowell, said he hoped his LIV golf allegiance wouldn’t affect his Ryder Cup future.

Later that month, Lee Westwood was even more forthright on the issue. The former World No.1 said that he hoped to continue his Ryder Cup career despite his LIV Golf involvement, and even pointed out that, as far as he was concerned, he’d met the criteria for eligibility. He said: “I've been playing Ryder Cup golf since 1997, and the criteria has been to be a member of the European Tour. Now, the criteria for being a member of the European Tour is to play four events. Why should they change that now?"

Last week, the issue came to the surface again when Henrik Stenson was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy before announcing he was the latest big-name player to sign up for the Series. With no further updates on the status of LIV Golf players wishing to compete in next year’s tournament in Italy, the waiting game goes on for Casey and others.