Ludvig Aberg Reveals Plans To Attend Solheim Cup And Support Europe

Ludvig Aberg has revealed he will practise in Spain this week and attend the Solheim Cup to support Europe ahead of his Ryder Cup debut next week.

Aberg only turned pro in June but his victory at the Omega European Masters and three top tens have backed up predictions the highly-rated Swede could prove a generational talent.

Luke Donald saw enough in Aberg to pick him for next week's Ryder Cup despite the 23-year-old having never even played in a Major before. The star is not playing in the DP World Tour's Cazoo French Open this week but is instead due in southern Spain, where Europe are taking on America at Finca Cortesin in the Solheim Cup.

Aberg explained to the Chipping Forecast, he said: "My caddie Jack Clarke, his fiancee Madelene Sagstrom is playing. We are going to be down there playing and practising so it made a lot of sense for us to go there for a few days. I am really looking forward to it. I'll be their biggest fan."

Aberg joins Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry and Nicolai Hojgaard who have also been picked for the 12-man team to face the United States in Rome.

They join Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre - who claimed the six automatic qualification spots - in the team for the biennial match at Marco Simone from 29 September to 1 October.

Aberg added: "For me to be in those environments is really cool. I have watched those guys on TV for so long, so for me to create a relationship with them has been very cool.

Ludvig Aberg will be supporting Europe and Madelene Sagstrom at the Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued: "In that case I have had to pinch myself in the arm given all the success they have had and will have. But we have a goal to do and that is to get as many points for Europe as we can."

Aberg and the whole side flew to Rome a week ago to practise at Marco Simone and assess the course. He said: "The rough is up so it is going to be quite difficult. Being in the fairway is going to be key. I like to think of myself as a good driver and that is going to be important but we have a lot of good drivers in the team."