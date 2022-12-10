'The Tiger Woods Of The LPGA Tour' - PGA Tour Stars Comment On Nelly Korda's Golf Game

Nelly Korda is currently one of the best players in the world. An Olympic Gold Medallist, as well as an eight time LPGA Tour winner, five of those victories have come in the last 20 months, with the most recent being at the Pelican Women's Championship, just a few months after recovering from a blood clot (opens in new tab).

At the QBE Shootout (opens in new tab), Korda is appearing alongside Denny McCarthy, with Lexi Thompson also featuring from the LPGA circuit. It's Korda's game though which has caught the eye of multiple-time PGA Tour winners, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, with the American duo paired with both Korda and McCarthy in the first round.

“It was a little bit outrageous.”@K_Kisner and @MaxHoma23 explain what it was like to watch @NellyKorda up close and personal.(Presented by @GrantThorntonUS) pic.twitter.com/9gcHT5D0tODecember 10, 2022 See more

Asked to give their thoughts on Nelly's game and what particularly struck them about it, both Homa and Kisner gave a lengthy reply, with nothing but praise for the 24-year-old.

"We talked about it all day (Nelly's game)", said Homa, with the pair then going on to add: "I think I called her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour at one point. And then through about seven or eight holes, I said she's hit every shot just like she wants to for eight holes. Like does she hit a bad shot? I have no idea, I've never seen her hit a bad shot. We were laughing all day.

"It was a little bit outrageous. She drove it down the middle on every hole, she almost hit the pin three times, hit it to like two inches on one par 4, then from way too far that next one, she almost hit the pin.

"She chipped it great, so I don't know how she does not win every week. It's a testament to these other ladies that anyone can even sniff beating her because that was wildly impressive."

Korda and McCarthy sit in a tie for fourth, alongside a number of pairs, including Thompson and Maverick McNealy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such is the quality of the LPGA Tour that 11 players claimed their first titles on the circuit in 2022 alone. In the last 11 events, players from five continents secured the title, with Lydia Ko picking up victory at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. (opens in new tab)

In the eyes of Kisner and Homa though, they can't believe that Korda doesn't win every week! The pair concluded the humorous press conference with "I asked her if she wins every tournament."

Korda's response to that, well, Kisner stated that "she said no. I'm like, I don't believe you! She said Lydia gets them all. I think they would have a nice battle."