'The Tiger Woods Of The LPGA Tour' - PGA Tour Stars Comment On Nelly Korda's Golf Game
It's safe to say that Max Homa and Kevin Kisner were incredibly impressed with Nelly Korda's game at the QBE Shootout
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Nelly Korda is currently one of the best players in the world. An Olympic Gold Medallist, as well as an eight time LPGA Tour winner, five of those victories have come in the last 20 months, with the most recent being at the Pelican Women's Championship, just a few months after recovering from a blood clot (opens in new tab).
At the QBE Shootout (opens in new tab), Korda is appearing alongside Denny McCarthy, with Lexi Thompson also featuring from the LPGA circuit. It's Korda's game though which has caught the eye of multiple-time PGA Tour winners, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, with the American duo paired with both Korda and McCarthy in the first round.
“It was a little bit outrageous.”@K_Kisner and @MaxHoma23 explain what it was like to watch @NellyKorda up close and personal.(Presented by @GrantThorntonUS) pic.twitter.com/9gcHT5D0tODecember 10, 2022
Asked to give their thoughts on Nelly's game and what particularly struck them about it, both Homa and Kisner gave a lengthy reply, with nothing but praise for the 24-year-old.
"We talked about it all day (Nelly's game)", said Homa, with the pair then going on to add: "I think I called her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour at one point. And then through about seven or eight holes, I said she's hit every shot just like she wants to for eight holes. Like does she hit a bad shot? I have no idea, I've never seen her hit a bad shot. We were laughing all day.
"It was a little bit outrageous. She drove it down the middle on every hole, she almost hit the pin three times, hit it to like two inches on one par 4, then from way too far that next one, she almost hit the pin.
"She chipped it great, so I don't know how she does not win every week. It's a testament to these other ladies that anyone can even sniff beating her because that was wildly impressive."
Such is the quality of the LPGA Tour that 11 players claimed their first titles on the circuit in 2022 alone. In the last 11 events, players from five continents secured the title, with Lydia Ko picking up victory at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. (opens in new tab)
In the eyes of Kisner and Homa though, they can't believe that Korda doesn't win every week! The pair concluded the humorous press conference with "I asked her if she wins every tournament."
Korda's response to that, well, Kisner stated that "she said no. I'm like, I don't believe you! She said Lydia gets them all. I think they would have a nice battle."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Paper Scorecards Could Be Obsolete By 2030 As Technology Takes Over
Golf technology expert says that the end of the traditional paper scorecard could be just a few years away
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Stage Set For Tiger Woods' Latest Comeback Alongside McIlroy In 'The Match' On Saturday
Tiger Woods will use a golf cart to play with Rory McIlroy in charity exhibition against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Report: QBE Shootout To Become Mixed Team Event For PGA And LPGA Tours
The 2023 tournament will mark the first time both tours have sponsored a mixed team event since 1999
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Golfers Argue On Final Green At Australian Open
After the conclusion of their third rounds at the Australian Open, Marina Alex seemed to react angrily to an action of Julienne Soo
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
ISPS Handa Australian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
Both men and women will compete in a history-making tournament
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Lydia Ko Reaches World No.1 For First Time Since 2017
The New Zealander is back at the summit following her win in the CME Group Tour Championship
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Linn Grant Wins Race To Costa Del Sol In Thrilling Final Round Battle
Linn Grant beat fellow Swede Maja Stark to the Race To Costa Del Sol title
By Cieran Faulder • Published
-
Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Purse, Prize Money And Field
Linn Grant and Maja Stark battle for the Race to Costa del Sol title as the Ladies European Tour season concludes
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Michelle Wie West Defends LPGA Tour After Sponsor Event No-Show
The American has explained the absence of LPGA Tour players at a CME Group dinner must have been a misunderstanding
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Lydia Ko Claims CME Group Tour Championship Finale
Ko carded a two-under final round as she picked up the CME Group Tour Championship, as well as the Race to CME Globe and Rolex Player of the Year
By Matt Cradock • Published