Open Championship Tee Times And Pairings - Rounds One And Two
See all of the groupings and times for rounds one and two of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
The Open Championship gets underway on Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with Cameron Smith looking to defend the title that he won at St Andrews last year.
The Australian, who now plays for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, stormed to victory thanks to a final-round 64 as he won by one shot over Cameron Young with Rory McIlroy - a further shot back - falling agonisingly close of his first Major triumph since 2014.
Smith will get his defence underway at 9:58 am (4:58 am ET) alongside newly-crowned US Open champion, Wyndham Clark, and his fellow American, Xander Schauffele.
World No.1, Scottie Scheffler will start just before that trio at 9:47 am (4:47 am ET) with the American playing alongside 2012 runner-up, Adam Scott and hometown favourite, Tommy Fleetwood.
Fresh off his dramatic win at the Scottish Open last week, Rory McIlroy begins his quest for his second Claret Jug having won his first at this very course in 2014. The Northern Irishman will feature in a marquee three-ball with reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm, and Justin Rose. The trio get underway at 14:59 pm (9:59 am ET).
Below are the full tee-time listings for rounds one and two:
OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND ONE
Local Time & Eastern Time (ET):
- 6:35 am (1:35 am): Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace
- 6:46 am (1:46 am): Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson
- 6:57 am (1:57 am): Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An
- 7:08 am (2:08 am): Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire
- 7:19 am (2:19 am): Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata
- 7:30 am (2:30 am): Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (A)
- 7:41 am (2:41 am): Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters
- 7:52 am (2:52 am): Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht (A)
- 8:03 am (3:03 am): Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax
- 8:14 am (3:14 am): Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam
- 8:25 am (3:25 am): Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8:36 am (3:36 am): Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya
- 8:47 am (3:47 am): Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk
- 9:03 am (4:03 am): Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day
- 9:14 am (4:14 am): Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch
- 9:25 am (4:25 am): KH Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa
- 9:36 am (4:36 am): Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:47 am (4:47 am): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
- 9:58 am (4:58 am): Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
- 10:09 am (5:09 am): Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:20 am (5:20 am): Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau
- 10:31 am (5:31 am): Nicolai Højgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori
- 10:42 am (5:42 am): Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron
- 10:53 am (5:53 am): Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (A)
- 11:04 am (6:04 am): Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland
- 11:15 am (6:15 am): Yannik Paul, Sami Välimäki, Laurie Canter
- 11:36 am (6:36 am): Rasmus Højgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 11:47 am (6:47 am): Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata
- 11:58 am (6:58 am): Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim
- 12:09 pm (7:09 am): Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker
- 12:20 pm (7:20 am): Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth
- 12:31 pm (7:31 am): Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork
- 12:42 pm (7:42 am): Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (A)
- 12:53 pm (7:53 am): Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren
- 13:04 pm (8:04 am): Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer
- 13:15 pm (8:15 am): Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi
- 13:26 pm (8:26 am): Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson
- 13:37 pm (8:37 am): Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (A)
- 13:48 pm (8:48 am): Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry
- 14:04 pm (9:04 am): John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett
- 14:15 pm (9:15 am): David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom
- 14:26 pm (9:26 am): Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima
- 14:37 pm (9:37 am): Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann
- 14:48 pm (9:48 am): Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
- 14:59 pm (9:59 am): Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose
- 15:10 pm (10:10 am): Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 15:21 pm (10:21 am): Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk
- 15:32 pm (10:32 am): Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Cañizares
- 15:43 pm (10:43 am): Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney
- 15:54 pm (10:54 am): Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe
- 16:05 pm (11:05 am): Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart
- 16:16 pm (11:16 am): Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge
OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND TWO
Local Time & Eastern Time (ET):
- 6:35 am (1:35 am): Rasmus Højgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 6:46 am (1:46 am): Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata
- 6:57 am (1:57 am): Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim
- 7:08 am (2:08 am): Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker
- 7:19 am (2:19 am): Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth
- 7:30 am (2:30 am): Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork
- 7:41 am (2:41 am): Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe (A)
- 7:52 am (2:52 am): Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren
- 8:03 am (3:03 am): Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer
- 8:14 am (3:14 am): Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi
- 8:25 am (3:25 am): Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson
- 8:36 am (3:36 am): Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (A)
- 8:47 am (3:47 am): Brian Harman, Thriston Lawrence, Thomas Detry
- 9:03 am (4:03 am): John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett
- 9:14 am (4:14 am): David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom
- 9:25 am (4:25 am): Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima
- 9:36 am (4:36 am): Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann
- 9:47 am (4:47 am): Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
- 9:58 am (4:58 am): Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose
- 10:09 am (5:09 am): Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:20 am (5:20 am): Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk
- 10:31 am (5:31 am): Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Cañizares
- 10:42 am (5:42 am): Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor McKinney
- 10:53 am (5:53 am): Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe
- 11:04 am (6:04 am): Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart
- 11:15 am (6:15 am): Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge
- 11:36 am (6:36 am): Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace
- 11:47 am (6:47 am): Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson
- 11:58 am (6:58 am): Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An
- 12:09 pm (7:09 am): Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire
- 12:20 pm (7:20 am): Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata
- 12:31 pm (7:31 am): Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (A)
- 12:42 pm (7:42 am): Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters
- 12:53 pm (7:53 am): Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht (A)
- 13:04 pm (8:04 am): Stewart Cink, JT Poston, Trey Mullinax
- 13:15 pm (8:15 am): Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam
- 13:26 pm (8:26 am): Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 13:37 pm (8:37 am): Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya
- 13:48 pm (8:48 am): Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk
- 14:04 pm (9:04 am): Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day
- 14:15 pm (9:15 am): Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch
- 14:26 pm (9:26 am): KH Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa
- 14:37 pm (9:37 am): Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama
- 14:48 pm (9:48 am): Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
- 14:59 pm (9:59 am): Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark
- 15:10 pm (10:10 am): Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre
- 15:21 pm (10:21 am): Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau
- 15:32 pm (10:32 am): Nicolai Højgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori
- 15:43 pm (10:43 am): Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron
- 15:54 pm (10:54 am): Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen (A)
- 16:05 pm (11:05 am): Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland
- 16:16 pm (11:16 am): Yannik Paul, Sami Välimäki, Laurie Canter
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
'You Don't Want To Get Hit By A Golf Ball' - Rahm's Warning To Potential Open Protesters
Asked about the possibility of disruptions by ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters, the Spaniard was clear they should not get in the way of play
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
'I Already Make An Amazing Living' - Rahm Plays Down The Need For PGA Tour Compensation
Ahead of The 151st Open Championship, Rahm said he is 'thankful' for the platform the PGA Tour has provided him with
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'You Don't Want To Get Hit By A Golf Ball' - Rahm's Warning To Potential Open Protesters
Asked about the possibility of disruptions by ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters, the Spaniard was clear they should not get in the way of play
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Rory Reveals “Biggest Challenge” Of Royal Liverpool
Although avoiding a press conference, Rory has commented on the key to success at Royal Liverpool and his form coming into the championship
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Police Ready For Potential 'Just Stop Oil' Protests At Open Championship
Merseyside Police are on high alert for possible protests at Hoylake after oddsmakers make The Open favourite to be next target for Just Stop Oil campaigners
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy’s Press Conference Cancellation Is A Good Thing
It was announced yesterday that Rory McIlroy would not attend a pre-tournament press conference at Royal Liverpool. It’s a sign that he’s fully focused on securing a fifth Major title.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
5 Modern Links That Could Be Great Open Courses
We take a look at five modern links courses that would be interesting and possibly excellent host venues for The Open Championship.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
What Is The Lowest Winning Score In The Open At Royal Liverpool?
Who has gone lowest in The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and what final number did they post?
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
'It Made The Hairs Stand Up On My Neck' - Max Homa On Playing At St Andrews With Tiger Woods
The American speaks to Golf Monthly about last year's Open playing alongside Tiger Woods
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published