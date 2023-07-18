Open Championship Tee Times And Pairings - Rounds One And Two

The Open Championship gets underway on Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with Cameron Smith looking to defend the title that he won at St Andrews last year.

The Australian, who now plays for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, stormed to victory thanks to a final-round 64 as he won by one shot over Cameron Young with Rory McIlroy - a further shot back - falling agonisingly close of his first Major triumph since 2014.

Smith will get his defence underway at 9:58 am (4:58 am ET) alongside newly-crowned US Open champion, Wyndham Clark, and his fellow American, Xander Schauffele.

World No.1, Scottie Scheffler will start just before that trio at 9:47 am (4:47 am ET) with the American playing alongside 2012 runner-up, Adam Scott and hometown favourite, Tommy Fleetwood.

Fresh off his dramatic win at the Scottish Open last week, Rory McIlroy begins his quest for his second Claret Jug having won his first at this very course in 2014. The Northern Irishman will feature in a marquee three-ball with reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm, and Justin Rose. The trio get underway at 14:59 pm (9:59 am ET).

Below are the full tee-time listings for rounds one and two:

