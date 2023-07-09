Sepp Straka Wins John Deere Classic After Missing Out On 59

At the John Deere Classic, Sepp Straka nearly made history by almost becoming the 12th player to shoot a 59 on the PGA Tour. Standing on the 18th tee, he would need a birdie for the magical number but, on impact, the Austrian knew he had pulled his shot left into the water.

Failing to make an up-and-down, the 30-year-old carded a final round 62 to sit at 21-under-par, with many players still out on the course at TPC Deere Run. Obviously, he would have to hang around but, after no-one could get close to his clubhouse total, the trophy was Straka's, who secured a second PGA Tour title.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Beginning the final round, it was Brendon Todd who led by one, with 12 players just three shots back of the American who hadn't won on the PGA Tour since the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Out of the gate, it was actually Ludvig Aberg, the recently turned pro, who led as he fired an eagle and two birdies early doors. His momentum carried over to the final nine also, as four birdies gave him the clubhouse lead at 18-under-par.

His lead though was short-lived, especially as Straka was tearing the course up in devastating fashion. Firing a front nine of 28, he made four consecutive birdies on the 11th to the 15th, with three further pars meaning he needed a birdie at the 18th for the 59. However, as mentioned, he pulled his second and, after missing a bogey putt, he would sign for a 62 and 21-under total.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

The only players now in contention were Todd and Alex Smalley who, with a handful of holes remaining, were just two shots back of Straka. At one point, Todd pulled within one but, at the par 3 16th, he three-putted to drop two shots back with two holes remaining.

Neither player could capitalise coming down the stretch as, at the par 5 17th, both men found the green in two but once again failed to walk off with a birdie. This now meant that only an eagle at the par 4 last would force a playoff but, with it being a 480-yard par 4, neither could do so, meaning the title ended up in the hands of Straka.