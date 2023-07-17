Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
More than any other Major, weather conditions at the Open Championship can play a crucial role in affecting how the course plays.
Taking place this year at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on England's north west coast, the 151st Open will be no different. Vulnerable to high winds, the course can offer up a true links challenge to those looking to lift the Claret Jug and ending up on the right side of the draw - with the more benign conditions - can often be a big advantage.
The first two men's Majors of the year certainly saw their fair share of tough weather conditions in parts, with the second and third rounds of The Masters affected due to the threat of lightning, heavy rain and the falling of several trees.
In May, players in round three of the PGA Championship were left with no choice but to brave heavy rain and a soaked course at Oak Hill.
Conditions at the 123rd US Open - held at Los Angeles Country Club - were decidedly calmer and it looks to be similar this week at Hoylake with just a few chances of rain and only light to moderate winds forecast so far.
THURSDAY
There is a small chance of some light showers in the morning as the early players tee off in the first round but, otherwise, it looks to be a dry and pleasant start to the Open with temperatures around 16°c (61°F).
Winds should be moderate - coming from W-NW - but potentially reaching gusts of around 20mph at later stages of the day.
FRIDAY
A very similar feel to Thursday at present with some chances of early rain but otherwise sunny intervals of around 15°c (59°F).
Winds are still W-NW but perhaps a tad gentler than Thursday at around 12mph, potentially reaching gusts of between 17-19mph.
SATURDAY
At present, Saturday looks to present the toughest of the conditions with light showers a possibility throughout the day, albeit the temperature remains largely similar to that of Thursday and Friday.
Wind-wise, it looks to be slightly different direction to the first two days, with the gusts coming from W-SW and SW. Having said that, the speeds look to be very similar at around 12mph, potentially reaching gusts of up to 20mph.
SUNDAY
Much like Saturday, the final day looks like it could have light rain throughout, particularly as we head into the afternoon. Wind-wise, however, it might be a tad less breezy than Saturday with W-SW and W winds of around 10mph, potentially gusting to between 14-16.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
