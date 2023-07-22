The Open Championship Live Leaderboard, Tee Times, Updates: McIlroy and Fleetwood Chase Leader Harmon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no doubting who was the king of Royal Liverpool over the first two days of play of The Open 2023. Brian Harmon's outstanding round of 65 on Friday has given him a five-shot lead going into the weekend.

Such is the set-up of the Hoylake links, that there is hope for the chasing pack, with scoring potentially very tricky over the weekend and danger lurking round every corner. The weather in particular may cause issues, with potentially wild storms sweeping in and out over the weekend.

Harmon will be joined by home favourite Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday, the Englishman is five back, but still well in the hunt.

Of the other big names close on the leaderboard Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Jason Day, Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy are the nearest big-name challengers.

