The Open Championship Live Leaderboard, Tee Times, Updates: McIlroy and Fleetwood Chase Leader Harmon

There was no doubting who was the king of Royal Liverpool over the first two days of play of The Open 2023. Brian Harmon's outstanding round of 65 on Friday has given him a five-shot lead going into the weekend.
Such is the set-up of the Hoylake links, that there is hope for the chasing pack, with scoring potentially very tricky over the weekend and danger lurking round every corner. The weather in particular may cause issues, with potentially wild storms sweeping in and out over the weekend.
Harmon will be joined by home favourite Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday, the Englishman is five back, but still well in the hunt.
Of the other big names close on the leaderboard Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Jason Day, Henrik Stenson and Rory McIlroy are the nearest big-name challengers.
Keep up to date with all the latest scores and updates with the live blog below.
OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023
OPEN QUICK LINKS
- Open Championship Round 3 Tee Times
- Open Weather Forecast at Royal Liverpool
- Open Betting Tips and Predictions
- Royal Liverpool Course Review
FOWLER NOW -2
Rickie Fowler has made an excellent start to Moving Day, with the American sticking another approach shot close on the par 4 fourth. Converting his birdie from five-foot, he moves to -2 for the day and +1 for the championship.
SILVER MEDAL WINNER IS OFF
Despite shooting an eight-over-par 79, Christo Lamprecht managed to make the cut on the number and, in the process, was the only amateur to do so. The big-hitting South African is already the Silver Medal winner, but will want to rise up the leaderboard and see how his game shapes up against the very best.
MISSED THE WEEKEND
As the opening pairs get underway, a number of big names have missed the cut at Royal Liverpool, with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa some of the players not here for the weekend...
FIRST BIRDIE OF THE DAY
Well, that didn't take long! Two holes in, Rickie Fowler makes the first birdie of the day at the second, with a gorgeous approach being followed up by an eight-foot birdie putt. He is -1 for today, three shots better than playing partner MacIntyre, who is +2 thru 2.
WEATHER FORECAST
Is the weather going to clear up at any point today? Umm... to put it bluntly, no. The only positive is that the wind is fractionally down from yesterday, but those at Royal Liverpool will have their umbrellas up for the day.
"Welcome to a rainy Liverpool"
Well, the first pair are underway and Royal Liverpool is already looking busy with waterproof-wearing spectators. Fair play to those on the ground, conditions do not look pretty out there!
Starting on Saturday, it's MacIntyre who gets us underway with his tee shot snap-hooking right and avoiding the majority of the thick stuff. Fowler, on the other hand, finds the rough to the right, with both men around the green with their approaches. It's American, Fowler, who comes off with the par though, as MacIntyre fails to get up-and-down.
TEE TIMES FOR TODAY
As mentioned, we have a big pairing to start our Saturday, with Bob MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler beginning proceedings. Along with that duo at 8.55am, we have Adam Scott and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler at 9.05am and Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay at 9.15am. They are three excellent pairings to start and, if you want to see the remainder of the tee times, check them out here.
MORNING ALL
Good morning all and welcome to moving day at The Open! The first group of Bob MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler are just about to tee off from what is a rather wet Royal Liverpool. The leaders aren't off for another 6.5 hours, but there are plenty of big names teeing off between now and then, so sit back, relax and enjoy what should be a thrilling Saturday!
A LOVELY LIE IN
It is pleasant to not have to get up quite so early over the Open weekend, first tee time is at 8.55am - and what a pairing with Robert MacIntyre and Rickie Fowler hoping to improve their position after making it on the cut line yesterday.