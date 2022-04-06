Masters Par-3 Contest Live: Augusta Curtain Raiser Goes Ahead Despite Weather Delay

Refresh

WE'RE UNDERWAY Immelman, Schwartzel and Oosthuizen, and lots of children, play us away! Follow our blog as the contest continues...

IT'S ON! The 2022 Masters Par-3 Contest begins at 1pm local/6pm BST Weather Update: Patron gates will reopen at 12:45 PM and the Par 3 Contest will begin at 1 PM. #themastersApril 6, 2022 See more

PAR-3 CONTEST IS ON...WE THINK "Should be starting almost anytime," an Augusta staff member tells me. The patrons are back on-site, the golfers are back on the range and we should have ourselves a Masters Par-3 Contest for the first time since 2019.

PLAYERS COMING BACK OUT We've just spotted players and caddies walking back out on the driving range from the Press Building. This is great news...although the forecast is still looking dodgy.

STILL NO WORD Yet to hear any official word on the Par-3 Contest. Here's what chairman Ridley said around an hour ago just as the horns were going off: "With more Patrons in attendance, we will be able to resume traditions that were missed during the past two tournaments. Today the Par 3 Contest returns to the schedule. We appreciate the overwhelming support of this event, which showcases some of golf's greatest attributes: friendship, fellowship and fun."

GOOD NEWS? Golf Channel in the US are saying that the Par-3 Contest is still going ahead as things stand.

For those wondering about The Masters weather forecast, here's how it's looking for this afternoon: (Image credit: The Masters)

Elliott Heath here live from the Augusta National Press Building. Not entirely sure what's going on right now although it appears everyone is being taken off the course - players and patrons. Doesn't look like we're going to have a Par-3 Contest today if I was a betting man. No official word from Augusta yet.