Masters Rookie Commits Fashion Blunder At Augusta National

Making his Masters debut at Augusta National, PGA Tour winner, Talor Gooch, endured a slightly embarrassing moment when, whilst putting on the practice green on Saturday afternoon, he was informed by the co-head pro J.J. Weaver, that he wasn't allowed to wear shorts on the course or indeed any of the facilities at Augusta National.

Gooch, who claimed the RSM Classic in November 2021 to qualify for the event, had been putting for around 15 minutes before Weaver came over and informed him. Thankfully, only a few moments later, a pair of black rain trousers arrived, which Gooch put over his shorts to continue his practice.

Gooch's best finish at a Major came at the 2021 Open Championship, where he finished tied-33rd (Image credit: Getty Images)

The incident, which was reported by David Westin, a writer at The Augusta Chronicle, then stated that the shorts rule is not just for Masters Tournament participants like Gooch, but members and their guests, as well. The rule even carries over to the volunteer day held in May.

Along with the ban on shorts, Augusta National also has a number of rules that must be followed. These include a complete ban on mobile phones, running and wearing a cap backwards.

Patrons line the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether Gooch forgot, or didn't know about the rule of no shorts at Augusta National, we can't be too sure. However, on the PGA Tour at least, golfers are allowed to wear shorts during the practice rounds, with caddies also allowed to wear them during practice rounds and tournament rounds.

However, at the Masters, caddies must wear their white jumpsuits at all times on the course and practice area.