LIV Golfers Lined Up For DP World Tour Stretch

After 18 LIV players featured at the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, it seems that a number of golfers from the Saudi-backed series are set to tee it up over the next fortnight at the Cazoo Open de France and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Beginning on the 22nd September, Patrick Reed is amongst those listed in the field at Le Golf National, with the American joined by fellow LIV golfers Sam Horsfield, Laurie Canter and Adrian Otaegui.

Gooch finished two shots back of Lowry at Wentworth (Image credit: Getty Images)

The following week sees the Tour move to Scotland and the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, an event where Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel and recent winner of the BMW PGA Championship, Shane Lowry, will be present.

However, alongside those names will be LIV players Talor Gooch and Abraham Ancer, with 2010 Open Champion, Louis Oosthuizen, featuring alongside fellow South Africans Charl Schwartzel, Shaun Norris and Branden Grace.

Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Peter Uihlein and Jed Morgan round out the final players, as 10 individuals are set to head to the Dunhill and three of the best golf courses in Scotland - Old Course at St Andrews, as well as Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Bland finished last year's event at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in a tie for fourth (Image credit: Getty Images)

It will be the first time that both Gooch and Ancer have teed it up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with both men exempt based on the fact that they sit inside the World's Top 50.

At the BMW PGA Championship, the duo carded respectable performances, with Gooch finishing fourth and Ancer 18th. The result meant both are now comfortably inside the Top 50 and likely to earn exemptions into the 2023 Masters, however, both drew a lot of criticism for deciding to play at Wentworth in the pursuit of World Ranking points.

Currently, LIV Golf does not offer these points and, due to the PGA Tour banning all players who have played in an LIV Golf event, they must find other places to play to earn these points.

One of the Tours that hasn't banned LIV players is the DP World Tour - but that could change after February's court case - with the circuit operated separately from its American counterpart. This means that players can be in the field for the tournament despite being banned by the PGA Tour.